77% of UK Shoppers Say Advertising Influences Back-to-School Purchases

Image credit: KOBU Agency via Unsplash​

As Britain prepares to head back to school this September, a new survey from GumGum, the contextual-first technology leader, reveals that advertising continues to play a decisive role in shaping how consumers shop. This effect is especially pronounced when ads show up at the right time, in the right format, and with the right message.

According to the survey, which involved over 1,250 consumers in the UK, nearly four out of five (77%) of respondents say advertising plays a significant role in influencing their back-to-school purchases. Over a quarter (26%) say that advertising helps them discover new brands, even as they research other options. An additional 21% of shoppers say that advertising helps keep brands top-of-mind, as they stock up on school supplies and essentials.

Additional key findings from the survey include:

Timing Is Critical & Shoppers Respond When Ads Appear in Moments That Matter: The biggest differentiator? Timing. Over 45% of UK shoppers say they’re most receptive to back-to-school ads while actively researching or shopping. That compares to just 7% who are receptive while streaming, and 8% while scrolling social media, highlighting that ads placed in high-intent moments resonate far more than passive placements.

It’s Not Just the Discount – Creative Still Matters: Performance marketing shouldn’t come at the cost of good creative, and consumers respond best to visually sharp, relevant messaging. When asked what makes an ad stand out during back-to-school shopping, 23% of UK shoppers say it needs to feel relevant to their needs; just behind the 24% who cite value. A fifth (20%) are drawn to ads that are visually engaging and creative.

In-Store and Social Ads Lead the Way: Social media (26%) and in-store promotions (20%) emerged as the most influential ad formats for back-to-school shopping in the UK, outpacing search, streaming, and native placements. These figures were mirrored by a parallel GumGum study of respondents in five other global markets, showing consistent preferences despite the rise of digital video and streaming.

Economic Uncertainty Is Impacting Back-To-School Purchases: Results point to a clear link between the UK’s current economic outlook and back-to-school shopping decisions. The majority of UK families (72%) say they are adapting their shopping habits due to economic conditions. These include prioritising discounts and sales (32%), buying fewer items overall (26%) and swapping to more budget-friendly brands (nearly 14%). A further 28% of Britons say they are influenced by pricing and promotions the most when it comes to deciding what school supplies to buy.

Brits Are Prioritising School Uniforms, Footwear And Tech: Within this cautious outlook, families are choosing their investments carefully. Over a third (38%) say they are spending most on clothing and footwear this year – perhaps unsurprising, given the average cost of a school uniform can reach over £450 per child (BBC). Back-to-school tech is another major spend area, with 23% splashing the most cash on products like laptops, mobile phones, smart notebooks, and more. This pushes ahead of more general school supplies (e.g. pencil cases or backpacks) at 22%, along with the 13% who spend most on extracurricular items such as instruments or sports equipment.

Peter Wallace, general manager, EMEA at GumGum, said, “Back-to-school season is a costly time for families in the UK, especially with rising cost-of-living pressures and school uniforms alone often costing hundreds of pounds. Our survey clearly shows that consumers are adjusting their purchasing behaviour in response to these challenges, becoming more careful and thoughtful in their choices. Consequently, families are seeking guidance from brands rather than just noise. This is why timing and context in digital marketing are more important than ever. Ads are most effective when they appear during key decision-making moments, with messaging that respects where the shopper is in their journey.”

