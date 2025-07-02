ShowHeroes Promotes Sarah Lewis to Global VP, CTV

​ShowHeroes, a global leader in sustainable and innovative digital video and CTV solutions, has promoted Sarah Lewis to the position of global vice president, CTV, effective immediately.

In her expanded role, Sarah will continue leading the CTV innovation team while taking on additional responsibility for developing and scaling ShowHeroes’ global CTV presence. Her promotion reflects ShowHeroes’ strong commitment to Connected TV as one of the fastest-growing and most strategic areas of the digital advertising ecosystem. No changes to the existing team structure will accompany the role shift.

Since joining ShowHeroes, Sarah has been instrumental in shaping the company's premium CTV strategy, driving innovation in contextual and cookieless solutions, and strengthening partner relationships across international markets.

“CTV is not just the future — it’s the now,” said Sarah Lewis, global VP CTV at ShowHeroes. “I’m thrilled to continue driving meaningful innovation in this space, working with our incredible teams and partners to deliver scalable, brand-safe, and audience-first video experiences around the world.”

“Sarah has played a defining role in the success of our CTV business, and her leadership is key to our global ambitions,” added Ilhan Zengin, CEO of ShowHeroes Group. “Her promotion is both a recognition of past achievements and a clear signal of where we’re heading — toward a bold, global expansion of our CTV capabilities.”

With this strategic appointment, ShowHeroes reinforces its position at the forefront of CTV innovation and its mission to empower advertisers with cutting-edge video solutions in every major market.

