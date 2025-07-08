ShowHeroes Announces Strategic Partnership with DoubleVerify

ShowHeroes, a global leader in contextual video and CTV advertising, has partnered with DoubleVerify, the leading provider of digital media quality measurement and analytics. The collaboration integrates ShowHeroes’ proprietary SemanticHero technology with DV Marketplace Suite, delivering a next-generation solution that enhances brand safety, IVT protection, and contextual relevance at scale, offering unmatched value for advertisers and publishers.

SemanticHero leverages advanced machine learning and Natural Language Processing to analyse on-page content in real time, enabling precise, privacy-compliant contextual targeting without relying on third-party cookies or user tracking. Seamlessly integrated with DV Marketplace Suite, which includes pre-bid segmentation, fraud prevention, viewability filters, and over 100 content avoidance categories, the combined solution creates a unified framework that delivers both performance and protection at scale.

The partnership provides a powerful, future-ready solution that enhances media quality and efficiency, ensuring ads are contextually relevant and appear in brand-suitable environments, fully viewed by real people, potentially leading to up to 100% higher engagement rates and improved ROI. With DV Pinnacle® analytics, advertisers gain deep insights and actionable metrics across desktop, mobile, and CTV platforms.

ShowHeroes is aligned with DV’s advanced measurement capabilities, supported by its robust infrastructure and global presence, with nearly 400 employees across 20 markets, and a premium publisher network that meets the industry's most stringent quality standards. SemanticHero's advanced semantic AI with real-time data processing and content recommendations will also leverage DV’s premium segments to maximise campaign precision, including implementation of DV keyword lists, brand suitability, together with integration of custom site and app lists for advertisers to choose from.

"This partnership represents the future of programmatic advertising," said Kay Schneider, president global product and business development at ShowHeroes. "By combining our contextual AI with DoubleVerify's industry-leading verification tools, we offer agencies and advertisers an unparalleled combination of safety, performance, and scale."

"ShowHeroes' commitment to quality and innovation makes them an ideal candidate for our marketplace offering,” said Steven Woolway, EVP of business development at DV. “DV’s best-in-class verification capabilities will enable advertisers to achieve superior campaign precision while maintaining the highest standards of brand safety and suitability with ShowHeroes’ SemanticHero technology."

Publishers within the ShowHeroes network benefit from increased demand, as the partnership positions them as premium, fraud-free inventory sources. SemanticHero reinforces DV’s brand safety measures by analysing content, while DV Marketplace Suite provides scalable tools that help advertisers and publishers align on global media quality requirements. This dual-layered approach not only protects brand integrity but is also expected to drive longer time-on-site and stronger viewer retention for publishers.

Through this partnership, ShowHeroes and DoubleVerify are enhancing quality, driving better outcomes for brands while empowering publishers to unlock the full value of their content.

