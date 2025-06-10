senckađ
Creative in association withGear Seven
ShowHeroes Launches Groundbreaking Retail Ads for CTV

10/06/2025
ShowHeroes' innovative Connected TV ad format empowers brands to drive real-world footfall with a dynamic store-finder, advanced targeting and creative services

ShowHeroes, a global leader in sustainable and innovative digital video and CTV solutions, announces the launch of Retail Ads for CTV, a first-of-its-kind format designed to extend retail and store activation campaigns across its expansive global publisher network. Bridging the gap between brand awareness and in-store engagement, this latest offering reflects ShowHeroes' strategic approach to redefining how CTV is seamlessly driving attention and interaction in a privacy-first, brand-suitable environment. The global rollout empowers advertisers worldwide with advanced targeting capabilities and immediate in-store discovery.

Retail Ads for CTV bridge the gap between on-screen engagement and real-world foot traffic. Featuring a combination of high-impact display, premium editorial video produced by ShowHeroes Studios, or video from the advertiser, and an animated QR code enhanced by a dynamic store-finder, viewers can instantly access store locations with precise geolocation. Shoppers are directed to the closest store’s webpage, streamlining the path from ad impression to in-store purchase.

ShowHeroes Studios, the group’s in-house creative powerhouse, maximises Retail Ads for CTV with its versatile, personalised creative and localised brand narratives designed to drive impact. Even more compelling: these creative services are included at no additional cost. Brands and agencies benefit from world-class creative execution and campaign innovation without the traditional production overhead, making this a strategic and cost-efficient opportunity to scale.

“This is an exciting moment for brands and retailers,” said Sarah Lewis, ShowHeroes global director CTV. “This isn’t just a new format, it’s a strategic innovation. As the appetite for CTV soars, Retail Ads provide the perfect way to combine the highly engaging CTV screen with the dynamic store-finder. This means shoppers can locate their nearest store, turning CTV viewership into real-life foot traffic.”

After scanning the QR code, the dynamic URL customisation drives viewers through to their local store page. This is ideal for clients focused on in-person sales as well as online sales and creates a relevant, personalised experience for the user.

Kay Schneider, ShowHeroes president, stated, “The Retail Ad format combines customised creative from our ShowHeroes Studios team with the agility to localise messaging and drive results like store visits and customer engagement. It's the perfect blend of creativity and strategic impact.”

Compatible with proprietary tools such as ShowHeroes Attention Index (for measuring campaign impact) and socially conscious format Green Media (for carbon-offsetting campaigns), Retail Ads for CTV strengthens the group’s portfolio of smart, sustainable, and results-driven ad solutions. The format follows the successful rollout of Retail Ads in online video earlier this year and the recent introduction of Custom Audio Ads, reinforcing ShowHeroes' market leadership in format innovation.

