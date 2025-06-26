ShowHeroes Launches Summer Special Offering

​ShowHeroes, a global leader in sustainable and innovative digital video and CTV solutions, has launched a summer special offering: effective immediately, its proprietary Attention Index will be included as a standard feature, free of charge, with every direct IO campaign. This offer applies exclusively to direct bookings and does not apply to programmatic deals.



The decision comes at a time when advertisers are demanding more transparency and proof of effectiveness, especially in high-impact environments like Connected TV (CTV), where traditional measurement tools often fall short. Attention Index delivers real-time insight into how long users are actively paying attention to an ad, unlocking a deeper, more accurate read on campaign performance across platforms. By making this metric a standard feature for direct deals, ShowHeroes is positioning itself as a transparency-first player in a market increasingly defined by signal loss and rising media costs.



“SemanticHero is one of the most advanced contextual AI tools in the market, delivering privacy-first, precision targeting across all screens and devices - entirely cookieless,” said Ilhan Zengin, CEO of ShowHeroes. “With Attention Index, we now allow every direct client to verify real user engagement and campaign impact, providing full transparency into the performance of our creative-first video formats, powered by ShowHeroes Studios. It’s a major step forward in transparency and accountability - two things this industry desperately needs.”



Industry observers have long noted the opacity of attention in CTV environments, where viewability is often conflated with effectiveness. Kay Schneider, ShowHeroes president, argues that giving advertisers a verified attention signal - without added cost - represents more than just a tactical advantage.



“CTV is one of the most powerful but under-measured video environments,” Kay said. “With Attention Index now standard for direct campaigns, we’re making premium attention metrics accessible. We’re seeing it in the numbers; our Branded Player format drive a 4.6% higher APM (Attention Per Mille) than non-BP formats. That uplift isn’t just statistical, it’s strategic.”



The release is timely to head off the seasonal slowdown that traditionally faces advertisers. Summer months typically equate to lower user interaction and more constrained budgets, making campaign performance all the harder to uphold. In incorporating the Attention Index within all direct IOs, ShowHeroes is not only seeking to enhance advertiser trust but also to reassert its unique positioning at the intersection of AI technology, creative excellence, and brand-safe, cross-device video inventory. The decision is both a strategic response to summer headwinds and a broader statement of intent in a competitive, fast-evolving media landscape.

