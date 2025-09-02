senckađ
Sexual Wellness Brand Dame Gives Misogyny the Finger

02/09/2025
In response to the actions of the Green Dildo Coin group at WNBA games across the US, Studio Creative and Dame launched a campaign to flip the narrative from misogyny to empowerment, reports LBB's Abi Lightfoot

Whilst a large proportion of the general population enjoy and celebrate women’s sports, there remains a significant number who view them as fair game for ridicule or toxic conduct.

Most recently, the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) has been the target of such behaviour. The first instance occurred on July 29th during the Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries game, when a sex toy was thrown onto the court, causing a stoppage in game time during its closing moments.

Since then, similar interruptions have occurred at games in Chicago and Los Angeles, and a crypto meme group – Green Dildo Coin – has claimed responsibility for the flying phallic objects.

An anonymous spokesperson for the group told USA Today Sports that the disruption was part of a broader campaign that aligned with the launch of Green Dildo Coin on July 28th. They affirmed that the intention was not to cause harm or injury, but an attempt at achieving internet fame and inserting their meme coin into conversations.

The team at Dame holds that whether the intention was to cause harm or not, the fact remains that the stunt took the spotlight away from women’s sporting achievements, in an attempt at viral memification that was centred around humiliation and shame, invading their professional working environments.

Refusing to let shame perpetuate through the WNBA, female-founded sex toy company, Dame, decided to change the narrative. In partnership with Stereo Creative, together they launched ‘The Green Dildo Coin’ campaign, a bold, intentional response that transformed misogynistic behaviour into an opportunity to empower.

Affectionately called ‘The Championship Fin’ – a nod to the WNBA Championship ring – the vibrating ring is one that will actually make women happy, and support women’s sport at the same time.

Dame will be donating all proceeds from sales of ‘The Championship Fin’ to the Angel C. Reese Foundation, an organisation that is dedicated to fostering equal opportunities for girls and under-represented groups in sports, education, financial literacy and other areas where girls have historically been overlooked.

"For too long, shame has been used to silence and control women,” said Alexandra Fine, co-founder and CEO of Dame Products. “With ‘The Green Dildo Coin’ campaign, we’re taking a bold stand, turning harassment into empowerment, and ensuring that support for women’s sports is louder than any troll. Every purchase of The Championship Fin helps amplify female athletes and funds the next generation of women in sports."

Suzanne Sherwood, US head of creative at Stereo Creative, added, "This campaign is about moving at the speed of culture. We saw an opportunity to reclaim a hostile meme, redirect its energy, and create real-world impact. Bold, fast, and intentional, ‘The Green Dildo Coin’ campaign shows how creativity can challenge misogyny and turn it into solidarity and action."

To further amplify the message, buyers will each receive shareable social tiles, turning a harassment meme into a rallying call for women everywhere. Meanwhile, the group’s messaging has been interrupted too, with Dame and Stereo Creative buying out all search term ads connected to Green Dildo Coin, replacing them with links to Dame’s product.

