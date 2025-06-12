Serviceplan Group's 2025 Cannes Contenders

PENNY - Price Packs





“One of the stand-out successes of the Penny Price Packs campaign was in its creative simplicity. The media was the message, and that message was price stability in the face of economic uncertainty. The campaign was timely and beautifully executed, with sharp design cues that naturally stood out on shelf. The products themselves became sought after, not just for their low price but for the packaging. It was staggering seeing the products on shelf against their competitors, as packaging is rarely something that changes for household staples like bread, mayo and flour. This innovative solution was not only a creative success but sent a strong message to the category out the importance of price transparency and stability in the face of uncertainty. Customers could literally see (and take home!) Penny’s commitment to their consumers, building trust and no doubt loyalty for the brand. The Penny’s Price Pack campaign is prime example of how the smallest details can make the biggest difference.” Ella Britton, strategy director and head of creative planning, Media Plus UK.





Schäferei Stücke - Rainbow Wool







“Michael Stücke told us that homosexuality is common in animals. That simple truth became the creative spark behind Rainbow Wool. It’s more than a campaign — it’s a fashion statement rooted in purpose. It’s about bringing together a community of talented people and using creativity to make the world — and Michael’s world — a little better.



Rainbow Wool is the result of over a year and a half of work by an extraordinary team who believed in what this project stands for. This project stands for love — in every sense of the word.



All profits go to LSVD⁺ – Verband Queere Vielfalt to support the queer community. You can not only buy fabulous merch, but also sponsor a gay sheep through the world’s first gay animal adoption program, helping Schäferei Stücke care for and grow the flock.” Andy Wyeth, managing director, Serviceplan Cologne.







HerConomy - Breastmilk Money





“Herconomy is more than a powerful creative idea — it’s a necessary intervention. At its core lies a raw, eye-opening insight about the financial and personal toll faced by Nigerian mothers who choose to breastfeed over formula. This isn’t just a campaign; it’s action. A bold, pragmatic solution that transforms a mother’s sacrifice into tangible financial empowerment. By allowing women to earn interest on money they would have spent on formula, Herconomy introduces the world’s first financial product that turns breastfeeding into savings. It’s an elegant idea rooted in empathy and designed for real impact. Beyond supporting women individually, it challenges societal norms and opens the door for broader behavior change. This is the kind of work that doesn’t just win awards — it moves the world forward.” Sara Eid, regional creative director, Serviceplan Arabia.





AC Milan - Her Name in the Game





“Wouldn’t you like to have your mother’s surname as well as your father’s? Wouldn’t you want to pass on both your partner’s name and your own to your children? These questions immediately make you pause — and connect with the heart of this beautiful idea.

It also made me think of my own mum, Rita Doktorczyk (hi, Mum!). When I first came across this concept, I didn’t feel the usual creative envy we sometimes get when we see brilliant work. Instead, I was simply moved — as anyone would be. That’s how universal the message is.



It’s a project that truly deserves every award it has already won — and all the attention it continues to receive.” Philippe Fass, executive creative director, Serviceplan Group Belux.







Lufthansa - All it Takes is a Yes







“We all have these destinations in the world, we have dreamt of visiting for years. In our campaign, we take viewers there up close and personal and share the great feeling of experiencing these new worlds. We want to inspire people to be brave, to say ‘yes’ to actually book that flight and turn travel dreams into reality.” Till Diestel, chief creative officer, Serviceplan Germany.







Saadiyat Cultural District Abu Dhabi - Be Moved in a Thousand Ways







“The UAE doesn’t do small, and Abu Dhabi’s Saadiyat Cultural District is proof. Home to over seven world class museums including the Louvre and Guggenheim, its launch demanded an idea as bold as the vision behind it. Neural Murals is a beautifully crafted journey into the minds of creators. Hosted by Oprah Winfrey, the brainwaves of artists are translated into evolving digital art in real time as they reflect on what inspires them. It’s a poetic fusion of neuroscience, storytelling and culture, and a standout contender for its flawless execution, immersive digital craft and smart PR reach.” Andy Wyeth, managing director at Serviceplan Cologne.







Free2move - Screen2Save





“As a father of three daughters, my biggest fear is that one of them could go missing. I know I’m not alone in that. That’s why we created this system — to act fast when every second counts. Screen2Save isn’t just a campaign; it’s a smart, data-driven use of media designed to help save lives. It can reach over 9.5 million people within just 24 hours — and it speaks to everyone, not just parents. When a child disappears, getting the word out quickly can change everything.” Maximilian Schöngen, managing partner, Mediaplus Group.