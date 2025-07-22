Christian Schmitz Becomes CEO of Plan.Net and Joins Serviceplan Board

​Christian Schmitz has been named CEO of Serviceplan’s media strategy agency Plan.Net and joined the board of the Serviceplan Group. He will also continue to lead Serviceplan’s BMW agency THE MARCOM ENGINE as CEO, a position he has held for three years.

Through joint management, Plan.Net and THE MARCOM ENGINE have combined their expertise in the field of AI-driven end-to-end models for clients – while both companies remain operationally independent.

By joining Plan.Net Group, Christian will mainly promote topics related to AI and end-to-end solutions at Plan.Net.

Across all five core areas – transformation consulting, creative UX/UI, commerce, CIM (customer interaction management), and technology – Plan.Net utilises and invests heavily in AI, and has created a dedicated 'Agentic Services' offering.

Christian said, "In recent years, we have established a model with THE MARCOM ENGINE that delivers end-to-end results, convincing with both efficiency and effectiveness. We observe that demand for these models is noticeably increasing in the market, particularly at the international level.

“In the Plan.Net Group, we combine consulting, experience, and technology skills into an end-to-end approach that consistently relies on AI-supported expansion of all service areas – thereby supporting clients efficiently and effectively in their digital transformation."

Florian Haller, CEO of the Serviceplan Group, added, "Christian has established and expanded THE MARCOM ENGINE over the past years as an absolute success model within Plan.Net. We are now expanding his scope of responsibilities to encompass the entire Plan.Net Group and appointing him to the group’s board. I look forward to further developing Plan.Net as an AI-first provider together."

