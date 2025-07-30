Serviceplan Group Reports Record Revenue in 2024/25

Florian Haller, CEO, Serviceplan Group



​Serviceplan Group has posted a record fiscal year, closing 2024/2025 with €866 million in revenue, a 6% increase year-over-year. The milestone for the Europe’s largest owner-managed agency group comes despite continued economic uncertainty and a cooling global advertising market.

This year’s result cements Serviceplan Group’s position as one of the largest independent agency groups worldwide. The group was once again named Independent Network of the Year at Cannes Lions 2025 and, for the first time, has been recognized on the Ad Age A-List and ranked among the top 15 global agency groups in the Ad Age Agency Report.

Key drivers of this success include: award-winning creative excellence, the consistent implementation of the 'House of AI' initiative, and strategic international expansion.

“The past year was record-breaking in many respects — and also a great collective effort,” said Florian Haller, CEO, Serviceplan Group. “Despite headwinds, we stayed the course and turned challenges into opportunities — through creativity, innovation, and strong team spirit. My sincere thanks go out to all colleagues, clients, and partners around the world. This success wouldn’t have been possible without your passion and trust.”

Revenue by Discipline – FY 2024/25 vs. 2023/24

* The decline in Plan.Net revenue is due to an internal reallocation of entire agency units (Plan.Net NEO to Serviceplan and Plan.Net Impact to Mediaplus), which amplifies the effect.

Growth Drivers: Creativity, AI, Internationalization

The past year marked the most creatively successful period in the group’s history. At international award shows, the agency group and its individual agencies were named (Independent) Agency of the Year and (Independent) Network of the Year multiple times — including at D&AD, Cresta, Epica, Eurobest, LIA, Clio Awards, and the Webby Awards.

A historic highlight: At the 2025 Cannes Lions, the group won 19 Lions and received the special honors of Independent Network of the Year and Independent Agency of the Year.

Serviceplan Group also secured top rankings in industry listings:

#1 in all four major German creative rankings

Plan.Net ranked #1 in the BVDW Internet Agency Ranking for the third consecutive year

Mediaplus ranked #1 in the RECMA Germany Ranking for the sixth consecutive year

In the WARC Media 100, Mediaplus was named the #1 media agency worldwide

A key growth engine: AI. Through its 'House of AI' initiative, Serviceplan Group has embedded artificial intelligence into every layer of its operations – from campaigns and content to autonomous 'agentic' systems that streamline tasks across the marketing value chain. In 2025, the group launched Sōkosumi, a proprietary AI agent marketplace, offering companies enterprise-grade tools compliant with the EU AI Act.

Another milestone: the rollout of a Global Data Hub, connecting Serviceplan Group agencies across the world through a decentralized data mesh. Powered by a unified Growth Data Platform, the infrastructure supports real-time, AI-informed decisions across client workstreams.

Global Ambitions: UK and Beyond

International growth continues to be a key focus. In the UK, Serviceplan launched its House of Communication in London and fully integrated Total Media into its network as Mediaplus UK. Plans for 2025/2026 include establishing a full-service creative offering to complement the group’s media and digital presence.

Outlook for 25/26

“We’re not aiming for a record leap,” added Florian, “But rather a smart sidestep — with stability as our guiding principle. We’ll continue to invest in innovation, secure operational excellence, and stay laser-focused on delivering value to our clients. The future demands creativity with substance and technological intelligence more than ever.”

