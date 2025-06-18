Serviceplan Strengthens BMW Agency Leadership

Former managing partner of Serviceplan Munich, Christin Herrberger, joins the leadership team of BMW agency’s THE MARCOM ENGINE.

The agency bills itself as an AI-driven, automated ‘content factory,’ and is a result of the long partnership between the BMW Group and the Serviceplan Group. It will supply the 26 European markets of BMW and MINI.

Prior to THE MARCOM ENGINE, Christin Herrnberger was with the Serviceplan Group since 2017. Now, she will support her new leadership team alongside the CEO of THE MARCOM ENGINE, Christian Schmitz.

Christin will be leading the establishment of the new ‘content factory’ – both centrally and at the market level, with the support of an interdisciplinary team of consultants, creatives, and production experts.

Core responsibility will be the ‘MAKE Line,’ an AI-supported, highly automated production pipeline on which the ‘content factory’ is based. It was developed within the Serviceplan Group by Serviceplan Make and integrates traditional production methods with generative AI. Through AI-supported image generation, automated script creation, and advanced post-production, production times and costs will be significantly reduced.

Christin Herrnberger, managing partner creative content at THE MARCOM ENGINE, said: “The establishment of a ‘content factory’ for the BMW Group is a strategically important task, with which we will make campaign development and production significantly more efficient and scalable.”

Christian Schmitz, CEO of THE MARCOM ENGINE, said: “I am pleased that we have been able to recruit Christin Herrnberger, an experienced consultant for complex, integrated client projects, who brings with her many years of experience in working with BMW.”

Following Christin Herrnberger's transition, Serviceplan Munich will continue to be managed by Markus Koch (consultation) and Heiner Twenhäfel (creation), along with head of design Jörg Schmitt, managing director of creation Marie Legat, and managing director of consulting Monika Klingenfuß.

