Plan.Net Brings Scandinavian Retailer Hemtex to Germany

German conglomerate Serviceplan’s agency Plan.Net Group will support Scandinavian retailer Hemtex in its expansion into Germany. Following a soft launch phase, the e-commerce shop of the Scandinavian interior chain is expected to be available in Autumn 2025.

Hemtex represents Scandinavian home, lifestyle, and timeless design at affordable prices, as well as seasonal furnishing trends. Founded in 1937 in Norway, the brand is now part of the Kid ASA Group and is the largest interior and textile retailer in Scandinavia, with approximately 280 stores in Norway, Sweden, Finland, and Estonia.

The German launch will be the first for the retailer outside of Scandinavia and the Baltics.

The Plan.Net Group team is responsible for the media strategy and planning, the search strategy including SEA and SEO optimisation, social performance, and the establishment of the online business.

Jens-Christian Jensen, chief strategy officer of the Plan.Net Group, said: “We are very much looking forward to the task of supporting Hemtex in its market entry into Germany and establishing it as a successful brand in this country. With our market expertise and the cultural knowledge of our team, we are the ideal partner for this step. It also demonstrates that with the strengthening of our global sales activities and tech partnerships, we have the ideal setup to support both clients based in Germany in their expansion and companies from local markets in their entry into Central Europe.”

Ninni Helgø, head of marketing for Hemtex in Germany, said: “The team has managed to translate our brand identity, shaped by our Scandinavian roots, into a brand story suitable for the German market, which forms the basis for our market entry and will differentiate us from the competition.”

In addition to the Plan.Net Group, other agencies from the Serviceplan Group are involved in the project: Mediaplus Performance is responsible for media activation and search strategy, while Serviceplan NEO oversees the establishment and operation of social media channels for the German market.

