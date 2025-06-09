senckađ
Segafredo Zanetti Taps BBH as Global Creative AOR

09/06/2025
Italy’s second-largest coffee brand partners with BBH to challenge category clichés and redefine its global identity

Italy’s 2nd largest coffee brand, Segafredo Zanetti, has appointed BBH as its global creative agency of record, following a competitive pitch. There was no incumbent.

BBH has been tasked with developing a unique and distinctive position for the brand, that will zag against category tropes to set it apart from the rest of the global coffee category. This new brand positioning will also roll out to include a complete identity, architecture and communication overhaul for Segafredo.

Segafredo is part of the Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, one of the top five global market leaders for Italian coffee, distributing across 110 countries worldwide.

Giacomo Tesolin, group marketing director, Massimo Zanetti Beverage Group, said, “We are excited to work with BBH as we embark on the journey of transforming the Segafredo brand. The four-step process they presented to us to show how we can set ourselves apart from the stereotypical conventions of the category, proved they are the perfect partner to take our brand to the next level.”

Karen Martin, CEO, BBH added, “An incredible opportunity to build an iconic brand in a category where there is so much potential to zag. We are literally buzzing and cannot wait to get started. Grab a coffee and watch this space.”

