senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Häagen Dazs' Missing Ice Cream Proves Summer Status

21/07/2025
50
Share
Ice cream brand gives first taste of what's to come in first campaign from BBH London

In the height of summer, when most ice cream brands melt into a sticky puddle of sameness, Häagen-Dazs and BBH are setting out to do it differently.

‘Devoured’ is a bold, pared-back OOH campaign, shot by award winning photographer Dan Tobin Smith, that heroes the product. Or in this case, lack thereof.

Leaving behind category trends, the work highlights a beautifully shot image of a licked clean ice cream stick and a hint of melted chocolate. A simple suggestion of indulgence devoured. An image to make you crave what isn’t there.

Since reigniting its partnership with BBH, Häagen-Dazs is starting to make its intentions clear. ‘Devoured’ marks the beginning of a creative journey that will build towards a global brand campaign in Spring 2026. This moment, however, sets the tone: product-first, craft-led, and zagging against what you’d expect from the category.

Alex Grieve, global CCO at BBH shared, “We didn’t need to show the product because the craving you get from looking at it, says it all. That kind of confidence comes from a client that knows their product is just that good. We’re incredibly proud of our partnership and legacy with this iconic brand and excited for what's to come. Watch this space.”

Priscilla Zee, global head of Häagen-Dazs added, “We are proud to work with an agency that has a long-standing legacy with our brand, and commitment to creativity and growth. This work is a celebration of what makes Häagen-Dazs iconic: unmatched product, crafted with care, and savoured to the last bite.”

‘Devoured’ follows a series of product-led campaigns from BBH over the summer, demonstrating Häagen-Dazs’ new products and flavour superiority as well as a commitment to mouth-watering craft.

In Europe, the Stickbars themselves have also been reimagined, with a new shape and a thicker chocolate coating. The campaign runs across the UK and Spain, timed with National Ice Cream Day. Media handled by UM.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BBH London
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BBH London
Sporty Girl
Axe
27/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1