Häagen Dazs' Missing Ice Cream Proves Summer Status

In the height of summer, when most ice cream brands melt into a sticky puddle of sameness, Häagen-Dazs and BBH are setting out to do it differently.



‘Devoured’ is a bold, pared-back OOH campaign, shot by award winning photographer Dan Tobin Smith, that heroes the product. Or in this case, lack thereof.



Leaving behind category trends, the work highlights a beautifully shot image of a licked clean ice cream stick and a hint of melted chocolate. A simple suggestion of indulgence devoured. An image to make you crave what isn’t there.

Since reigniting its partnership with BBH, Häagen-Dazs is starting to make its intentions clear. ‘Devoured’ marks the beginning of a creative journey that will build towards a global brand campaign in Spring 2026. This moment, however, sets the tone: product-first, craft-led, and zagging against what you’d expect from the category.



​Alex Grieve, global CCO at BBH shared, “We didn’t need to show the product because the craving you get from looking at it, says it all. That kind of confidence comes from a client that knows their product is just that good. We’re incredibly proud of our partnership and legacy with this iconic brand and excited for what's to come. Watch this space.”

Priscilla Zee, global head of Häagen-Dazs added, “We are proud to work with an agency that has a long-standing legacy with our brand, and commitment to creativity and growth. This work is a celebration of what makes Häagen-Dazs iconic: unmatched product, crafted with care, and savoured to the last bite.”



‘Devoured’ follows a series of product-led campaigns from BBH over the summer, demonstrating Häagen-Dazs’ new products and flavour superiority as well as a commitment to mouth-watering craft.



In Europe, the Stickbars themselves have also been reimagined, with a new shape and a thicker chocolate coating. The campaign runs across the UK and Spain, timed with National Ice Cream Day. Media handled by UM.

