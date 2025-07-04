Tesco Shares Secret Messages of Support to England and Wales Teams Ahead of Euros

In support of the England and Wales teams competing in the Women’s Euros this summer, Tesco and BBH are sending secret messages of support to the two teams, in the form of out-of-homes, featuring receipts.

The digital OOH campaign sees acrostic lists of purchases, from tequila to hot dogs to BBQ essentials, and aims to highlight favourite matchday snacks.

The receipts, on closer look, also spell out messages of celebration and support - including ‘You’ve Got This’ and ‘Ymlaen Garfan’ which translates to ‘Let’s go’ or ‘Come on team’.

Tesco is hoping to engage the increasing number of supporters who host watch parties as a way of showing their support for their teams.

