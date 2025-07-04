senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Tesco Shares Secret Messages of Support to England and Wales Teams Ahead of Euros

04/07/2025
71
Share
Tesco and BBH are sending secret messages of support to the two teams, in the form of out-of-homes, featuring receipts

In support of the England and Wales teams competing in the Women’s Euros this summer, Tesco and BBH are sending secret messages of support to the two teams, in the form of out-of-homes, featuring receipts.

The digital OOH campaign sees acrostic lists of purchases, from tequila to hot dogs to BBQ essentials, and aims to highlight favourite matchday snacks.

The receipts, on closer look, also spell out messages of celebration and support - including ‘You’ve Got This’ and ‘Ymlaen Garfan’ which translates to ‘Let’s go’ or ‘Come on team’.

Tesco is hoping to engage the increasing number of supporters who host watch parties as a way of showing their support for their teams.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from BBH London
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from BBH London
Sporty Girl
Axe
27/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1