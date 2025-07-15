Tesco Mobile Helps Parents Cracks Code of Kids’ Digital Lingo

​Tesco Mobile is helping parents decode their kids' digital language, in its latest campaign from BBH.

New research, commissioned by Tesco Mobile, shows that almost half of parents and carers are not confident in understanding the language that children use online.

Concerns around online safety have never been more prevalent. Earlier this year, Netflix’s hit show Adolescence sparked conversations around the language young people use online, with seemingly innocent emojis and words carrying deeper, and sometimes concerning, meanings.

According to Internet Matters, having conversations with children can help them stay safe online. But for parents, it can be difficult to know where to start, when you’re not speaking the same language.

In its latest campaign, Tesco Mobile hopes to engage, educate and reassure parents in understanding the language their children speak online, and show that connecting through meaningful conversations can be a powerful first step.

With a series of OOH, radio and display executions, the campaign aims to decode some of the common terms that young people use online, ensuring that parents have the tools they need to start conversations, but also helping them to pick up phrases that could signal a chat about online safety is needed

This campaign is just part of Tesco Mobile’s ongoing efforts to empower families in approaching online safety conversations in more relatable and engaging ways with expert-backed tools and advice. All colleagues across our 500 phone shops are trained on how to support customers with device setup and are equipped to direct parents on how to access relevant tools and resources.

​Uche Ezugwu, creative director at BBH shared, “As a parent, I'm particularly concerned about how to keep kids safe online, especially with all the current risks. I hope this campaign will raise awareness of how important it is to talk to your kids about their online safety, and also help parents start these essential conversations.”

​Laura Joseph, chief customer officer at Tesco Mobile added, “We wanted our new campaign to land a powerful message with the aim to encourage parents and carers to start conversations with their children about the importance of online safety. We believe in empowering families with the knowledge they need to navigate the digital world safely, and I am so proud of our work in this space. To support these discussions, we offer a range of expert-backed tools & resources designed to foster open, informed conversations so we can help children enjoy everything the digital world has to offer, smartly and safely.”

For more information on Tesco Mobile online safety, please visit: https://www.tescomobile.com/why-tesco-mobile/little-helps/online-safety​

The campaign is running across the UK in OOH, radio and digital. Media was handled by EssenceMediacom.

