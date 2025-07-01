senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

LIA Announces 2025 Non-Traditional Jury

01/07/2025
22
Share
LIA appoints Marco Venturelli, global CEO/CCO of Leo, CEO/CCO of Publicis Conseil and CCO of Publicis Groupe France as jury president for Non-Traditional

Above: Marco Venturelli and Brynna Aylward

When it comes to judging, LIA is far from traditional. LIA bucks the system by having no pre-judging. As usual, all judges will be flown to Las Vegas to convene at Encore @ Wynn to see every piece of work right from Round 1. The 2025 judging will run from 25th September through 3rd October.

Marco Venturelli, global CEO/CCO of Leo, CEO/CCO of Publicis Conseil and CCO of Publicis Groupe France will be leading a room of highly acclaimed creative leaders to set the bar for exceptional work in the Non-Traditional Category.

Marco is no stranger to winning or judging awards. In addition to LIA, he has served as either a jury president or a juror for other shows such as D&AD, Cannes, Eurobest, Clio and New York Festivals. He has collected hundreds of awards and multiple Grand Statues from the top global shows, including two Grand LIAs in 2024. Marco was ranked as the #1 Chief Creative Officer in the World at D&AD in 2024.

Non-Traditional work keeps evolving. It has to constantly surprise. To reach the target audience in an unexpected way, creatives and marketers have to forget the usual playbook and find new, innovative ideas and techniques constantly.

As Marco Venturelli put it so well, “Non-Traditional may be the name of the category, but it’s also the best compliment you can give to an outstanding piece of work.”

“When you fill a room with very creative people who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of creativity, mediocrity will not survive. I expect it will be a very lively room with lots of interesting points of view. In the end, I know only the best and the most innovative ideas will get the recognition they deserve,” summed up Barbara Levy, president of LIA.

2025 Non-Traditional Jury:

  • Marco Venturelli, Global CEO/CCO of Leo, CEO/CCO of Publicis Conseil and CCO of Publicis Groupe France - Jury President
  • Brynna Aylward, Chief Creative Officer - US, adam&eveDDB, New York
  • Jao Bautista, Executive Creative Director, Propel Manila, Manila
  • Neil Clarke, Creative Partner, Leagas Delaney, London
  • Reed Collins, Chief Creative Officer – APAC, Ogilvy, Hong Kong
  • Arnya Karaitiana, Creative Director, Kaiarahi Maori, Special Group New Zealand, Auckland
  • Maiya Kinoshita, Creative Director, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Tokyo
  • Matt Murphy, Global Chief Creative Officer, 72andSunny
  • Andres Ordonez, Global Chief Creative Officer, FCB
  • Courtney Richardson, Creative Director, Droga5, New York
  • Marjorieth Sanmartin, Chief Creative Officer, Philipp und Keuntje, Hamburg
  • Christian Sánchez, Chief Creative Officer, VML Peru, Lima
Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from London International Awards - LIA
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from London International Awards - LIA
Ocean's 17
London International Awards
21/09/2023
Doerte Spengler-Ahrens Speaks about LIA Judging
London International Awards
27/01/2023
Barbara Levy, Founder and President speaks about LIA
London International Awards
26/01/2023
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1