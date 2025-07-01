LIA Announces 2025 Non-Traditional Jury

Above: Marco Venturelli and Brynna Aylward

When it comes to judging, LIA is far from traditional. LIA bucks the system by having no pre-judging. As usual, all judges will be flown to Las Vegas to convene at Encore @ Wynn to see every piece of work right from Round 1. The 2025 judging will run from 25th September through 3rd October.

​Marco Venturelli, global CEO/CCO of Leo, CEO/CCO of Publicis Conseil and CCO of Publicis Groupe France will be leading a room of highly acclaimed creative leaders to set the bar for exceptional work in the Non-Traditional Category.

Marco is no stranger to winning or judging awards. In addition to LIA, he has served as either a jury president or a juror for other shows such as D&AD, Cannes, Eurobest, Clio and New York Festivals. He has collected hundreds of awards and multiple Grand Statues from the top global shows, including two Grand LIAs in 2024. Marco was ranked as the #1 Chief Creative Officer in the World at D&AD in 2024.

Non-Traditional work keeps evolving. It has to constantly surprise. To reach the target audience in an unexpected way, creatives and marketers have to forget the usual playbook and find new, innovative ideas and techniques constantly.

As Marco Venturelli put it so well, “Non-Traditional may be the name of the category, but it’s also the best compliment you can give to an outstanding piece of work.”

“When you fill a room with very creative people who are passionate about pushing the boundaries of creativity, mediocrity will not survive. I expect it will be a very lively room with lots of interesting points of view. In the end, I know only the best and the most innovative ideas will get the recognition they deserve,” summed up Barbara Levy, president of LIA.

2025 Non-Traditional Jury: