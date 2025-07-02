Sarah Pauley Joins Object & Animal as Head of New Business

​Object & Animal has appointed Sarah Pauley as head of new business in the UK/NL. In this newly created role, Sarah will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, cultivate key client partnerships, and drive the development of new commercial opportunities across the company’s diverse production portfolio.

With over five years of experience in the production and creative industries, most recently at Iconoclast, Sarah has demonstrated success in building high-impact partnerships and expanding into new markets. Her expertise will be instrumental in supporting Object & Animal’s ongoing growth and global expansion.

“Sarah’s sharp commercial acumen combined with her deep understanding of the creative landscape will be invaluable as we enter this exciting new chapter,” said Morgan Clement, founding partner at Object & Animal. “Her leadership will play a key role in shaping our future and elevating our position in the industry.”

Sarah joins at a pivotal moment for Object & Animal as it continues to enhance its production capabilities and broaden its international reach.

