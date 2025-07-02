senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Sarah Pauley Joins Object & Animal as Head of New Business

02/07/2025
44
Share
With over five years of experience in the production and creative industries, most recently at Iconoclast, Sarah Pauley has demonstrated success in building high-impact partnerships and expanding into new markets

Object & Animal has appointed Sarah Pauley as head of new business in the UK/NL. In this newly created role, Sarah will spearhead strategic growth initiatives, cultivate key client partnerships, and drive the development of new commercial opportunities across the company’s diverse production portfolio.

With over five years of experience in the production and creative industries, most recently at Iconoclast, Sarah has demonstrated success in building high-impact partnerships and expanding into new markets. Her expertise will be instrumental in supporting Object & Animal’s ongoing growth and global expansion.

“Sarah’s sharp commercial acumen combined with her deep understanding of the creative landscape will be invaluable as we enter this exciting new chapter,” said Morgan Clement, founding partner at Object & Animal. “Her leadership will play a key role in shaping our future and elevating our position in the industry.”

Sarah joins at a pivotal moment for Object & Animal as it continues to enhance its production capabilities and broaden its international reach.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Object & Animal
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Object & Animal
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1