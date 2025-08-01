Object & Animal Signs Director James Mackel

​Object & Animal has welcomed the signing of visionary filmmaker James Mackel to its acclaimed roster of directors. Known for his bold visual storytelling and emotionally rich narratives, James has built a reputation for shaping cinematic experiences that leaves a lasting impact on his audience and is known for a signature style rooted in immersive worldbuilding, bold iconography and emotionally charged, often surreal narratives.

Raised in Simi Valley, California, From an early age, he was drawn to the world of filmmaking, determined to carve a unique path in the industry. And so he has, recently collaborating with artists such as Doechii (Anxiety, Denial As A River), A$AP Rocky (Gunz N Butter), ScHoolboy Q, Playboi Carti and Tyler Childers.



​Dom Thomas, managing director says “James epitomizes the core values of Object & Animal - a genuine original, raw talent brimming with potential, and a truly wonderful human being all in one.”

