senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withThe Immortal Awards
Group745

Object & Animal Signs Director James Mackel

01/08/2025
5
Share
James has previosuly worked with artists including Doechii, A$AP Rocky, ScHoolboy Q, Playboi Carti and Tyler Childers

Object & Animal has welcomed the signing of visionary filmmaker James Mackel to its acclaimed roster of directors. Known for his bold visual storytelling and emotionally rich narratives, James has built a reputation for shaping cinematic experiences that leaves a lasting impact on his audience and is known for a signature style rooted in immersive worldbuilding, bold iconography and emotionally charged, often surreal narratives.

Raised in Simi Valley, California, From an early age, he was drawn to the world of filmmaking, determined to carve a unique path in the industry. And so he has, recently collaborating with artists such as Doechii (Anxiety, Denial As A River), A$AP Rocky (Gunz N Butter), ScHoolboy Q, Playboi Carti and Tyler Childers.

Dom Thomas, managing director says “James epitomizes the core values of Object & Animal - a genuine original, raw talent brimming with potential, and a truly wonderful human being all in one.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Object & Animal
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Object & Animal
Heirloom
Cash App x Timothée Chalamet
16/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1