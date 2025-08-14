Justworks Showcases the Humanity Behind Small Business Success

Justworks, the all-in-one platform that combines intuitive tools with relentless human support to keep small businesses moving forward with confidence, is launching a major brand push, debuting a new platform and tagline, 'For Your People.' The integrated national campaign shines a light on the humanity, hustle, and humour it takes to run a business.

Justworks created the campaign in partnership with customer and independent agency Preacher, which it named as its agency of record in early 2025. The campaign will run across connected TV, linear, social, digital, and podcasts, with a strong national out-of-home presence designed to reach small business owners on the move. Media agency Noble People handled media buying and strategy.

At the heart of the campaign is a series of films playfully spotlighting the deeply personal relationships business owners have with their employees, and the many ways in which Justworks acts as a partner to help small businesses navigate the daily friction and isolation on their path to growth. Whether it’s that first hire you couldn’t pay for months, the freelancer who went full time for your vision (and the dental benefits), or the new teammate dialling in from halfway across the world, each vignette builds to reveal Justworks’ core promise: 'We do your human resources right so you can do right by your people.'

The spots were directed by Matt Devine, whose recent work includes McDonald’s New Driver and TurboTax’s Silver Linings. Production was handled by OPC in partnership with Object & Animal.

“This campaign brings the core promise of Justworks to life—putting people first in an industry that often feels impersonal and transactional," said Kim Ryneska, senior director of brand marketing at Justworks. "Behind every small business is a leader who took a big leap to chase a dream—and a team inspired to help them make it a reality. Our job is to handle the HR complexities and keep them moving forward so business owners can focus on what they do best: taking care of their teams and their customers. 'For Your People' is our commitment to supporting the real people who power small business success."

“As users of the platform ourselves, we jumped at the chance to help Justworks show up as proudly people-first. Whether they’re lending a hand with one-on-one support or heading to Capitol Hill to advocate on behalf of all small businesses, Justworks is committed to maintaining the humanity at the core of all things HR. And that’s some good news worth sharing.” Tyler Booker, creative director at Preacher.

