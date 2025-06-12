Samsung Ads Appoints The Digital Voice as Lead PR Agency

Samsung Ads has appointed The Digital Voice™ to lead its PR, communications strategy, outreach and events in the UK, EMEA and MENA regions, working closely with Samsung Ads’ marketing and communications teams.



After an extensive process, The Digital Voice™ won the account with a brief to drive awareness of Samsung Ads and continue to cement its position as a leader in CTV advertising.

Samsung Ads is a division of Samsung Electronics, the leading TV manufacturer globally, delivering Advanced TV advertising at scale. Their smart TV advertising solutions are built on a unique source of TV data from nearly 70M Smart TVs across Europe. Launched in 2015, Samsung Ads has offices in the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Australia, New Zealand, India, Brazil & Mexico, and South Korea.

Speaking on this latest move for Samsung Ads, Antonia Faulkner, senior director corporate communications and ads marketing, analytics and insights, EMEA, said, “Over the next few years, it will be essential to build on the success that CTV has had in the market so far and the pivotal role it now plays in consumers' homes. There’s a story to be told on our approach and how we’ve managed to build on a unique source of TV data from nearly over 70m Smart TVs across Europe.

“It’s a hugely significant journey for us, one that has already seen us expand beyond Europe into MENA. With our streaming service, Samsung TV Plus, now having over 88m unique monthly users worldwide, we’re focused on our continued growth in this ever-evolving market. To help us on this journey, we wanted to partner with an agency that allowed us to go beyond PR to develop our communications, events, and marketing strategies to effectively communicate our story, while also building our presence in these key markets.”

Julia Linehan, founder and CEO of The Digital Voice™, commented, “Samsung Ads are building, innovating and absolutely leading from the front of the CTV revolution. They have an established reputation, but are making bold strides forward in reaching audiences at an impressive scale. This and the fact that they are a forward-thinking and bold team makes them an incredibly exciting partner for us to work with. Samsung Ads is a global leader in entertainment, and being able to help unlock unprecedented opportunities for them is something that we’re all for. We’re at the start of the revolution of integrated media experiences and Samsung Ads is leading the march on that.”