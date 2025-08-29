Saman Kesh and Samsung Inspire Self-Improvement with Watch8 Spot

​Saman Kesh in collaboration with Samsung asks what if you could start being the person you’ve always wanted to be. What if you could start getting enough sleep, start waking up earlier in the morning, start eating healthily, even start regularly exercising. The answer is simple, it's the Samsung Watch8, a device purpose built to help you become the best version of yourself.

In thinking about the process of self improvement, Saman conceptualised the Watch8 as a support system that's part coach, part mentor: an optimistic vision of how technology can organically improve our lives. The film's protagonist begins his morning like many of us do, feeling out of sync with reality, unable to tune in to a better way of living. By the end of the film the Watch8 has guided him towards a better future, a journey depicted as both challenging and rewarding.

Saman Kesh is represented for commercials in the UK by 42 Branded managing director Clancie Brennan.

