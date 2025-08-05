senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Jack Howard Revives Cultural Classic with Crispy Walkers Twist

05/08/2025
42
Share
42 Branded's playful tribute to Budweiser’s ‘Wassup’ turns a nostalgic format into a British comedy masterclass, guided by Jack Howard’s cinematic sensibility and sharp wit

Director Jack Howard welcomes you to the new world of Walkers in 'Jheeeze and Onion', a tribute to the legendary Budweiser ‘Wassup’ ad. The update stays faithful to the original’s tone and style, while reworking it for a modern audience with an unmistakably British flavour. Jack skilfully guides the story from one of mundanity to absurdity.

In this reimagining, Jack stays faithful to the original’s tone and style, while reworking it for a modern audience with an unmistakably British flavour. Jack skilfully guides the story from one of mundanity to absurdity.

Jack’s strength lies in drawing grounded, truthful performances, even in the most heightened setups. His style blends cinematic storytelling with a sharp comic edge, honed during his years creating sketches online as one half of Jack & Dean, whose work has been viewed over 75 million times. His commercial credits include the Cannes Lion-winning Beko Inheritance, a Knives Out meets Succession satire about a wealthy family fighting over a fridge.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to bring this homage to Budweiser’s iconic advert with Walkers to life than Jack. It’s a modern twist on a vintage classic that will have kids screaming Jheeeze & Onion in the playgrounds up and down the country come September,” said 42 Branded managing director Clancie Brennan.

Jack Howard is represented for commercials globally by 42 Branded managing director.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from 42 Branded
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from 42 Branded
The Beko Inheritance
Beko
05/08/2025
Jheeze and Onion
Walkers
05/08/2025
Shred Loss
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4
18/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1