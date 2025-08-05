Jack Howard Revives Cultural Classic with Crispy Walkers Twist

Director Jack Howard welcomes you to the new world of Walkers in 'Jheeeze and Onion', a tribute to the legendary Budweiser ‘Wassup’ ad. The update stays faithful to the original’s tone and style, while reworking it for a modern audience with an unmistakably British flavour. Jack skilfully guides the story from one of mundanity to absurdity.

Jack’s strength lies in drawing grounded, truthful performances, even in the most heightened setups. His style blends cinematic storytelling with a sharp comic edge, honed during his years creating sketches online as one half of Jack & Dean, whose work has been viewed over 75 million times. His commercial credits include the Cannes Lion-winning Beko Inheritance, a Knives Out meets Succession satire about a wealthy family fighting over a fridge.

“I couldn’t think of anyone better to bring this homage to Budweiser’s iconic advert with Walkers to life than Jack. It’s a modern twist on a vintage classic that will have kids screaming Jheeeze & Onion in the playgrounds up and down the country come September,” said 42 Branded managing director Clancie Brennan.

