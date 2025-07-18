senckađ
news
Group745

Tony Hawk Prescribes a Kickflip to Cure 'Shred Loss'

18/07/2025
The campaign, directed by 42 Branded's Pete Novosel, says rekindling your shred is as easy as playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4

A new serious epidemic has begun plaguing adults as they suffer from a life-threatening condition called ‘Shred Loss,’ causing them to make irrational decisions like buying signs that say ‘Live Laugh Latte.’ Those who suffer are in luck, however, rekindling your shred is as easy as playing Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4.

The campaign was directed by Pete Novosel, best known for his sharp comedic storytelling—but this one hit closer to home. A lifelong skateboarder turned filmmaker, Pete has first hand experience with the ravages of Shred Loss and approached the project with the urgency of someone who truly understands what’s at stake (and who regularly groans when sitting down). The result is a campaign that’s funny, nostalgic, and deeply personal.

This passionate and personal approach to the creative process is evident across Pete’s entire body of work, such as 'Taco Bell: Are You Happy,' which explores the chaos introduced by a radical change in the Taco Bell menu.

"Pete’s ability to combine humour with high-profile personalities like Tony Hawk not only captivates audiences, but also creates unforgettable experiences that resonate long after the ad is over. This fun spot reflects his innovative directing approach to blending comedy with brand messaging, which Pete does seamlessly," said Clancie Brennan, managing director of 42 Branded.

Pete is represented for commercials in the UK by 42 Branded managing director Clancie Brennan.

Credits
