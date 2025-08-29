Basketball Star Stephen Curry Joins Google as Performance Advisor

After an extensive, highly competitive process, Google has officially appointed Stephen Curry as its new Performance Advisor. 42 Branded's Peter Novosel was there to capture the final, completely unscripted, definitely not legally vetted, absolutely not rehearsed interview that sealed the deal, featuring an interviewer with no idea Stephen is one of the greatest basketball players ever.

Pete has once again coaxed a complete comedic performance out of an elite athlete while making it feel effortless. The result speaks for itself: Stephen is natural and funny on screen despite the shoot being pulled off in just 90 minutes (with only two days to lock the edit).

Pete’s body of work continues to be defined by sharp, character-driven comedy, whether he's working with world-class athletes, A-list talent, or making his signature distinctive casting that makes every performance feel as grounded as they are funny.



Pete Novosel is represented for commercials in the UK by 42 managing director Clancie Brennan.

