EE Fuels Girls’ Confidence On and Off Pitch with Power of Football

EE, the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, has launched a new integrated PR and marketing campaign, ‘Everyone Needs a Squad’, ahead of the summer tournament in Switzerland kicking off on 2nd July 2025. The campaign spotlights the power of football to equip young girls with the confidence and community they need to thrive on and off the pitch.

In research carried out by EE in partnership with leading child and adolescent psychologist Dr Sheila Redfern PhD – and managed by Pitch Marketing Group, who also led on the PR – findings show that being part of a football network – whether through a local team, casual kickabouts or an online community – significantly reduces the negative impact that social media and the online world can have on teenage girls’ self-esteem and confidence.

The data shows that 93% of girls who are part of a football network report feeling more confident, with over two thirds (69%) saying it gives them a sense of belonging. In contrast, of those girls who do not watch or play football, two fifths (44%) say social media has affected their confidence, while one quarter (27%) of respondents admit it has reduced their self-esteem.

Drawing on insight from this research, the campaign aims to inspire young girls to watch, play and support football, building their resilience, throughout the tournament and beyond. A focal point of the campaign is a manifesto film created by Saatchi & Saatchi. The film, narrated by a young girl, is a rallying call to highlight how football provides a supportive squad that listens and stands by you.

EE has also launched a digital hub, EE Squad – designed and built by Digitas – where girls can explore, build and grow their community around football, particularly in an online world where girls are often exposed to negativity. The platform offers routes into local football opportunities, as well as confidence-building content via EE LearnSmart. As part of the experience, Digitas has created a LearnSmart playlist featuring personal stories from Home Nations players sharing how football has shaped their confidence, resilience, and sense of belonging – on and off the pitch.

Additionally, the campaign sees the introduction of EE Squad Socials. Created by Havas Play and taking place at locations across the UK, the initiative provides a vibrant space for teen girls and their families to play, connect and celebrate their self-expression through football. The events will provide an offline environment where they can get involved in a host of creative and football related activities, watch the games live and grow their football network.

The events will take place in:

Cardiff, 13th July

Brighton, 19th July

London, 27th July

To flip the tropes around girls struggling with confidence due to social media, Boomerang has created a social element of the campaign which addresses how ‘glow ups’ can impact girls’ confidence. The social work includes Get Ready With Me content which shows creators getting football ready, throwing on football shirts and meeting up with their squad. The content will sit across TikTok and Instagram.

The campaign, planned and bought by Open Connect and OOH agency, Posterscope, will also run across OOH from Monday 30th June. The OOH features Home Nations players and grassroots footballers showing how football builds confidence and community. Saatchi and Saatchi have also created social media films sharing personal experiences from players on what it means to be part of a team.

EE will roll out the campaign across various touch points including OOH, retail, social, radio, partnerships and podcasts.

Kelly Engstrom, brand and demand generation director at EE said, “As lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, we recognise the power of the football network and its potential to make the world a better place. We know growing up in an online world brings unique challenges and we are passionate about showcasing how this sport can help build young girls’ confidence.

‘Everyone Needs a Squad’ highlights how we are doing more for families by supporting young people’s wellbeing and helping them navigate the online world with positivity. We hope that this campaign will empower young girls on and off the pitch and inspire them to get involved in the beautiful game.”

Sharon Tuff, Football Association of Wales’ chief commercial and engagement officer, said, “At the Football Association of Wales we see first hand the transformative power football has. EE’s research echoes what we witness across the nation, that football is more than a game, it’s a powerful tool for improving wellbeing and creating a true sense of community.

“We know that the impact of Cymru’s historic qualification to UEFA Women’s EURO 2025, will be felt far beyond the pitch. For young girls across the country, the visibility of our Cymru players and the celebration of their journey is a source of inspiration, proof that they belong in the game and that their voices matter.

“We’re proud to work with EE to celebrate the welcoming space football offers, where girls can thrive, whether on the pitch or through life. We look forward to the legacy this summer will create for future generations.”

Will John, executive creative director, Saatchi & Saatchi said, “There’s a power in football that builds the very things social media can chip away at — confidence, self-esteem, a sense of belonging. With this campaign, we wanted to celebrate that power. The power of having a squad behind you, both on and off the pitch.”

Everyone Needs a Squad is part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good, especially for young people as growing up with phones gets harder. As excitement builds for another summer of football, EE is using this moment to launch a wider call to action: encouraging girls across the UK to find their team, step onto the pitch, and discover the game-changing mental boost that football can offer.

This latest initiative builds on EE’s broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing. Last year, EE launched age-specific smartphone guidance to help parents navigate healthy tech habits, recommending simpler devices for younger children and promoting gradual, responsible smartphone use as they grow. Alongside this, EE expanded its PhoneSmart platform to equip both teens and parents with the tools and knowledge to stay safe and confident online.

To discover more, please visit here.

