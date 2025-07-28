EE's Bold Message Celebrates Lionesses' Euro Victory

As the Lionesses were crowned champions of Europe for a second successive tournament, EE – lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations – has unveiled a powerful out-of-home campaign celebrating the togetherness of the squad and the confidence this victory brings young girls both on and off the pitch.
The OOH, created by Saatchi & Saatchi, went live across England just hours after the final whistle and carries the bold message:
'WHEN THIS SQUAD WINS, WE ALL WIN.'
The OOH reinforces EE’s commitment to helping girls build confidence on and off the pitch – utilising the inspirational Lionesses to convey this message. It stands as a clear push to help every girl find her place in the game, no matter the result.
The creative is a continuation of EE’s Everyone Needs a Squad – a nationwide campaign launched at the start of the tournament to spotlight the role football can play in boosting confidence, resilience and belonging for teenage girls across the UK. It followed research from EE in partnership with leading child and adolescent psychologist Dr Sheila Redfern PhD that found 93% of girls aged between 13-18 who play or watch football say the sport gives them more confidence (93%) and a feeling of belonging (69%) and positivity (57%).
Data from YouGov shows that in the years following the Lionesses 2022 European win, the number of girls actively participating in football has continued to flourish with nearly one in three (32%) girls aged between 6-17 years old having played the sport in the last year. And England’s performance in this summer’s tournament is set to have another positive impact for young girls across the country, something that has been reflected in the levels of engagement with EE’s ‘Everyone Needs a Squad’ campaign.
Following the launch of the campaign, many young fans from across the country have utilised EE’s brand-new EE Squad digital hub, with the website receiving thousands of visits since the start of the tournament. What’s more, EE Squad Socials – specially created events taking place across the UK throughout the tournament and providing a vibrant space for teen girls and their families to play, connect and celebrate their self-expression through football – attracted over 650 visitors across the four weeks.
Throughout the tournament, EE has activated a series of initiatives across a range of touchpoints including:
Kelly Engstrom, brand and demand generation director at EE said, “Congratulations to the Lionesses on their well-deserved win. As lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, we’re incredibly proud of the team and everything they’ve achieved – not just in this tournament, but in continuing to inspire the next generation of football fans.
The team’s confidence, resilience, unity and passion on and off the pitch perfectly reflect what our Everyone Needs a Squad campaign is all about. Through this campaign, we’ve championed the role football can play in building confidence and belonging and shown that with the right support behind you – on or offline – anything is possible.”
Everyone Needs a Squad is part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good, especially for young people as growing up with phones gets harder. It builds on EE’s broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing. Last year, EE launched age-specific smartphone guidance to help parents navigate healthy tech habits, recommending simpler devices for younger children and promoting gradual, responsible smartphone use as they grow. Alongside this, EE expanded its PhoneSmart platform to equip both teens and parents with the tools and knowledge to stay safe and confident online.