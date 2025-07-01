Franki Goodwin on Creative Chemistry and the New Directors' Showcase Legacy

In an era when creative relationships often live and die all too quickly, the 35th iteration of Saatchi & Saatchi’s New Directors’ Showcase (NDS) stands out as a powerful tribute to collaboration. With over three decades of championing emerging directing talent, the NDS has long served as a launchpad for the visionaries behind tomorrow’s screens. But this year, the theme is more than just discovery – it’s devotion.

At the heart of the 2025 showcase stood ‘A 35-Year Love Affair’, a short film created by Saatchi & Saatchi as a homage to the collaborative partnerships that bring creativity to life. For Franki Goodwin, Saatchi & Saatchi’s chief creative officer, the theme of enduring creative relationships felt deeply personal – and timely.









“Initially I was struck by the length of time that Saatchi & Saatchi have committed to this relationship with young creators,” she reflects. “It felt significant and grown-up. I wanted to unpack that commitment.”



What began as an introspection on the agency’s own legacy quickly evolved into something more intimate. Franki and Jess Ringshall, who respectively stepped into their roles as chief creative officer and chief production officer at the same time three years ago, saw in their own partnership a metaphor for the kind of enduring creative bonds the showcase now celebrates.



“Advertising is uniquely suited to this conversation because creatives so often partner up,” says Franki. “We're always managing, analysing, and refining those relationships within teams. So this felt like a moment to shine a light on what makes those partnerships meaningful.”







Curating Chemistry



This year’s showcase drew over 100 submissions, all carefully reviewed by Saatchi’s internal panel, including Franki, Jess, producer Lou Hake, and creative chairwoman Kate Stanners. “Lou’s the engine of it all,” says Franki. “She watches every submission and filters them before we all dive in.”



What the panel looks for isn’t just raw talent – it’s emotional gravity, curiosity, and above all, collaborative spark. “I’m looking for work that moves me. Things I want to keep watching. Films that fascinate me and make me wish I could work with that person,” Franki says. “We also want the reel to be a rollercoaster – diverse in stories, techniques, and vibes. That mix matters.”



The centrepiece film, 'A 35-Year Love Affair', began, quite fittingly, with an emotional surprise. During a brainstorming session about themes for the showcase’s alumni engagement, creative collaborator Mia Silverman read out a drafted “love letter” to creativity. The room fell silent and then tears followed. “We all cried and said, ‘Let’s do that,’” remembers Franki.





The meme of six stages of creativity that inspired the direction of this year's NDS.







The film evolved into a layered reflection on the complicated, sometimes volatile relationship artists have with the creative process itself. “You know that meme about the six stages of creativity? It’s very real,” she laughs. “We wanted to explore the love, the hate, the self-doubt, and crucially, the people who help you push through the gnarly bits.”



Contributors included a mix of alumni, long-time collaborators, and even a few aspirational names. “Some I’ve worked with. Some I still want to,” adds Franki. “If you’re reading this, Spike Jonze, I’m here. Just say the word.”







Why Creative Partners Matter More Than Ever



The showcase’s shift in focus doesn’t dilute its mission, it sharpens it. Emerging talent has always needed visibility, but today, they also need allies. Producers, mentors, and collaborators are often the unseen forces behind a young director’s breakthrough.



“You have to have people who’ll make things happen,” says Franki. “That’s why many of our featured directors chose to be interviewed with their long-time producers.

Creative relationships shape careers, from your first tutor to your current co-conspirator.”



For Franki, the importance of that support system is more than professional, it’s personal. “I run a production company with my husband, so creative relationships are always at the forefront of my mind.”



What separates a good creative partnership from a great one? Trust and a little healthy competition. “When someone you respect has really high standards, you never want to bring them a half-baked idea,” says Franki. “You want to show up, stretch yourself, push things further.”



She compares it to The Beatles’ John Lennon and Paul McCartney – a dynamic defined by mutual admiration and the pressure to impress each other. “Great creative relationships are with people you want to show up for, maybe even more than people you want to impress.”



And the stakes are high: “You can forgive yourself if you let yourself down. But letting down someone you creatively respect? That’s hard to live with.”







Red Flags, Green Flags, and Gut Instinct



For emerging creators searching for their perfect match, Franki has advice: tune in to how the relationship makes you feel.



“Green flags are when someone makes you feel nourished, inspired, and excited. Red flags are when you feel obligated, subservient, or like you’re managing someone’s ego,” she says. “If you find yourself constantly smoothing over someone else’s insecurities, you’re probably not in the right partnership.”



As the 35th New Directors’ Showcase rolls on, its legacy is more than just the names it has helped launch. It’s a testament to the power of support, trust, and long-haul collaboration, all of which are more vital than ever in a fast-moving, attention-deficient creative economy.



“What I’ve learned from my creative partnerships,” says Franki, “is to believe in myself — but also to accept that nothing truly great is made in isolation.”

