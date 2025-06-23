senckađ
Saatchi & Saatchi Announce 2025 New Creators’ Showcase at Cannes Lions

23/06/2025
The 2025 New Creators Showcase marks 35 years of spotlighting emerging talent, celebrating the creative partnerships driving the future of film, music video, and animation

Saatchi & Saatchi has unveiled the shortlist of global talent selected for its 2025 New Creators’ Showcase (NCS) - marking the 35th year of the agency’s iconic platform.

This year’s NCS celebrates the power and beauty behind the creative partnerships that shape our industry - and honours the unique, unfiltered, and sometimes messy relationships that spark ideas and drive progress.

The 2025 shortlist spans short films, music videos, adverts and animation, from emerging voices representing the next wave of global storytelling talent.

The 2025 New Creators are:

Now in its 35th year, the Saatchi New Creators’ Showcase has evolved to match the shifting pulse of the industry. Today’s showcase was presented by Saatchi & Saatchi chief creative officer Franki Goodwin, who was joined by Jonathan Kneebone, co-founder of art and directing collective The Glue Society and shortlisted director Billy King, for a candid conversation exploring the creative relationships that make great work possible

As part of this year’s session, the agency also premiered A 35-Year Love Affair, a new short film created by Saatchi & Saatchi as a tribute to the collaborative relationships that fuel creativity.


Franki Goodwin, chief creative officer, Saatchi & Saatchi commented, “The 2025 New Creators Showcase is celebrating its 35-year relationship with new creators by exploring the most powerful creative relationships they have with their collaborators. Whether it’s a particular alchemy with a producer, a DoP, a composer or a client, it’s these trusted partnerships that enable a creator to take risks, make mistakes and do things that have never been done before. I can’t wait to launch another reel of creators this year and play a small part in the matchmaking of the creative relationships that will build their future careers.

