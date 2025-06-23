Jonny Look is a Los Angeles-based director and writer, originally hailing from Cleveland, Ohio. His work fearlessly explores absurd and unconventional ideas, which makes it incredibly special. In addition to creating short films, such as 'Write A Song About Heartache' and 'Getting In A Van Again,' Jonny Look also produces music videos, having directed videos for The Fruit Bats, Cloud Nothings, and many more. He has an innate ability to make things that have never been seen before, in a captivating and twisted way, while keeping a sense of whimsy and humour.





