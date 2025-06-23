Lea Thurner was born in Munich and has been a storyteller since she was able to speak. She had her first opportunity to turn this passion into a professional context and worked as a copywriter in an advertising agency. Lea quickly realised that the medium for her stories had to be film, and so she has been studying advertising direction at the Baden-Württemberg Film Academy. Since then, she has been continuously gaining experience as a director of commercials, short films and music videos in Berlin, Munich and Copenhagen. In 2023, she was part of the Hollywood Workshop Master Class at UCLA, where she didn't see a single star on the street for over four weeks and consumed over 350 iced coﬀees.

