work

Saman Aminzadeh - THE SHIRT

Saman Aminzadeh
23/06/2025
Saman Aminzadeh is an Iranian-Irish filmmaker from Bradford. From assisting and shooting 2nd unit for Daniel Wolfe and Bradford Young, among others, he has risen as a critical British filmmaking talent.

A key creative force behind the 2023 multi-award-winning Channel 4 Idents, Saman wrote and directed two of the series and collaborated on the overall vision. His work for JD Sports and the EE Euros also spotlights Saman’s ‘humanity-first’ instinct, tapping into contemporary subcultures for evocative portraits. They are triumphantly authentic snapshots that connect diverse audiences through honest storytelling and cultural insight.

From his unique perspective on traditional family constructs, he redefines what the nuances of ‘family’ really mean today, to a nation’s collective responsibility, calling out racism and hatred whenever it’s witnessed. Or a documentary short ‘Wheels’ for The Face, on how Bradford’s controversial car subculture unites people across race, religion and gender in a place known for its social divisions. To what is often presented as the darker side of real life, Saman always shines a light of relatable joy and hope.

