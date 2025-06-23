Riff Raff Unveils New Global Leadership Structure

​Riff Raff have appointed executive producers Jane Tredget, Natalie Arnett, and Tracey Cooper as global managing partners, continuing Rif Raff's expansion in both creative ambition and global reach. Each brings a proven track record of creative excellence, leadership, and deep dedication that has been instrumental to the company’s continued success.

Their new roles reflect a strategic shift in scale and operations: while Jane, Natalie, and Tracey lead on day-to-day operations, they will also play a critical role in shaping the development of the production company's directors, bringing in new talent, and expanding their creative offering worldwide. Working in close partnership with US-based executive producer Alanna Dillon, the global managing partners will be responsible for overseeing global operations and ambitions.

Riff Raff owner Matthew Fone said, “Following a short break to recover from surgery, I had the chance to reflect on what truly drives me and how to pursue it. This new structure lets me focus on shaping our creative vision and staying hands-on with our directors, whilst knowing the operational and strategic side is in excellent hands as we build a bold and globally ambitious future."

Meet the New Global Managing Partners

Jane Tredget has been a cornerstone of Riff Raff for over a decade, producing some of our most awarded and celebrated work for directors such as The Sacred Egg,François Rousselet, and Megaforce. Notably, she produced the Cannes Grand Prix-winning 'Did You Mean Mailchimp' campaign with The Sacred Egg and Droga5in 2017. Since joining Riff Raff in-house as executive producer in 2022, she has helmed major projects including the 2024 John Lewis Christmas campaign The Gifting Hour (directed by François Rousselet) and The Sacred Egg’s high-energy Atomic for Smirnoff.

Jane Tredget, managing director at Riff Raff



Natalie Arnett joined Riff Raff in 2015 as head of music videos, producing standout work for the likes of The Rolling Stones (François Rousselet) and Royal Blood (The Sacred Egg), before transitioning into commercials. She has produced for brands including Nike, Apple, EA Sports, Helmut Lang, Samsung, Axe, and BBC. Most recently, she led standout projects like Discord starring Danny DeVito and the award-winning Riyadh Season ‘Everything or Nothing’ campaign with director Rich Hall. Natalie has played a crucial role in shaping the company culture and expanding Riff Raff’s roster with a new generation of talent and clients.

Natalie Arnett, managing director at Riff Raff

Tracey Cooper became part of Riff Raff in 2021, having previously worked with Matthew Fone on ground breaking work, including Cadbury’s Gorillaand Coldplay’s Life in Technicolor. She forged a strong alliance with Oscar-nominated directing duo Smith & Foulkes, producing the Annie Award winning campaign for Fender and BAFTA-winning work for the BBC Winter Olympics. At Riff Raff, Tracey has worked across major campaigns for brands such as Playstation, John Lewis, M&S, and Telstra. Most recently, she led the team on the Emmy-winning Fury vs. Usyk film by Megaforce.

Tracey Cooper, managing director at Riff Raff



"Together, Jane, Natalie, and Tracey will help shape the next chapter of Riff Raff — one that is global, creatively fearless, and deeply committed to nurturing the best talent in the business.” said Matthew Fone,

