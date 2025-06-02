M&S Has the Small Things to Make Summer Big

Get ready to ‘summer like you mean it’ with the new M&S summer campaign. This campaign from Mother invites customers to celebrate all the small things that make summer unforgettable, and showcases styles for both big plans and small moments.



The hero film features the iconic track ‘All The Small Things’ by Blink 182. The visual narrative reinforces M&S's position as a leading destination for stylish, quality clothing and elevates small, relatable moments into memorable fashion experiences.



"It’s the small moments, tucked between big plans, that often feel the most memorable," says Kirsty Minns, partner at Mother Design. "With 'Summer Like You Mean It,' we're showing how a holiday in style can transform those little moments into the big, special memories they truly are."



The film opens with a woman stepping off a plane, greeted by the warm, golden air of summer. A gentle breeze ripples through her hair and clothes – that unmistakable moment when the holiday truly begins. She is joined by her family, with excited smiles and sun-drenched energy. The scene transitions to a poolside setting. She spritzes herself, soaking in the scent of summer, inspired by the nostalgic smell of sun cream, while her children leap joyfully into the water. Next, we see another woman cooling off while opening a freezer packed with ice lollies. A refreshing wave of cold air washes over her, providing sweet relief from the heat.

It concludes with a sunset scene: she steps onto her balcony, basking in the amber glow after a long day in the sun. The air is still warm, the sky fades into dusk, and there’s a buzz of anticipation for the evening ahead.

Running across TV, billboards, digital, and social platforms, the campaign will be widely visible. OOH advertising will dominate London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Sheffield with billboards in high-impact locations, maximising visibility, alongside taxi wraps in London and Manchester.

Summer in a bottle? M&S has you covered. Transport yourself to those moments of bliss with one of four Limited Edition fragrances. Evoking the sense of a sun-drenched escape and those small moments of joy, explore the scents of Airport Arrival, After Sun Snooze, Cool Blast, and Salty Skin. Available in 100ml bottles, spritz and bask in the warm feeling of your ultimate holiday destination.



See more work from Mother here.