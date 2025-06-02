senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

M&S Has the Small Things to Make Summer Big

02/06/2025
243
Share
Blink 182's iconic ‘All The Small Things’ soundtracks the summer collection spot from Mother and Riff Raff's Tanu Muino

Get ready to ‘summer like you mean it’ with the new M&S summer campaign. This campaign from Mother invites customers to celebrate all the small things that make summer unforgettable, and showcases styles for both big plans and small moments.

The hero film features the iconic track ‘All The Small Things’ by Blink 182. The visual narrative reinforces M&S's position as a leading destination for stylish, quality clothing and elevates small, relatable moments into memorable fashion experiences.

"It’s the small moments, tucked between big plans, that often feel the most memorable," says Kirsty Minns, partner at Mother Design. "With 'Summer Like You Mean It,' we're showing how a holiday in style can transform those little moments into the big, special memories they truly are."

The film opens with a woman stepping off a plane, greeted by the warm, golden air of summer. A gentle breeze ripples through her hair and clothes – that unmistakable moment when the holiday truly begins. She is joined by her family, with excited smiles and sun-drenched energy. The scene transitions to a poolside setting. She spritzes herself, soaking in the scent of summer, inspired by the nostalgic smell of sun cream, while her children leap joyfully into the water. Next, we see another woman cooling off while opening a freezer packed with ice lollies. A refreshing wave of cold air washes over her, providing sweet relief from the heat.

It concludes with a sunset scene: she steps onto her balcony, basking in the amber glow after a long day in the sun. The air is still warm, the sky fades into dusk, and there’s a buzz of anticipation for the evening ahead.

Running across TV, billboards, digital, and social platforms, the campaign will be widely visible. OOH advertising will dominate London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Liverpool, and Sheffield with billboards in high-impact locations, maximising visibility, alongside taxi wraps in London and Manchester.

Summer in a bottle? M&S has you covered. Transport yourself to those moments of bliss with one of four Limited Edition fragrances. Evoking the sense of a sun-drenched escape and those small moments of joy, explore the scents of Airport Arrival, After Sun Snooze, Cool Blast, and Salty Skin. Available in 100ml bottles, spritz and bask in the warm feeling of your ultimate holiday destination.

See more work from Mother here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Mother
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Mother
Summer
M&S
02/06/2025
Oxford Street Stunt
IKEA UK
06/05/2025
Spring 2025
M&S
20/03/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1