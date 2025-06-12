senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Biffy Clyro Explores Labours of Connection in 'A Little Love' Video

12/06/2025
118
Share
Riff Raff's Piers Dennis directs the group through a series of endurance-based performance exercises

In Biffy Clyro's 'A Little Love', Riff Raff director Piers Dennis crafts a powerful meditation on the emotional labour of connection. Set in a stark, minimalist space, the film sees Biffy Clyro push themselves, physically and emotionally, through a series of endurance-based performance exercises. Rather than merely performing to camera, the band engages in raw, durational tasks that explore tension, release, and reconciliation, embodying the song’s themes of conflict, growth, and love hard-won.

Piers Dennis said, "The band wanted to celebrate the endurance of their relationship and I wanted to find a way to physically represent that. Something that encouraged them to actually process things they’ve been through together. Like an arty team-building day. Unashamedly inspired by Marina Abramovic’s work and approach, Steven Hoggett (a dream come true) and I worked together to design a series of very simple exercises rooted in repetition, endurance and collective support. Everyone had to commit entirely or each exercise would fail. These were not complicated things - but even holding people in an embrace for over three minutes is tough. You have to push through and emotions come out.

"This felt more like a documentary shoot than a music video. I’ve never left a shoot so
thrilled/moved by the results yet so unsure if we got what we needed - but making the
process as important as the result felt like the only way to go on this one."

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Riff Raff Films
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Riff Raff Films
A Little Love
Biffy Clyro
12/06/2025
Summer
M&S
02/06/2025
Xenia
Tumi
29/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1