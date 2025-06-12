Biffy Clyro Explores Labours of Connection in 'A Little Love' Video

In Biffy Clyro's 'A Little Love', Riff Raff director Piers Dennis crafts a powerful meditation on the emotional labour of connection. Set in a stark, minimalist space, the film sees Biffy Clyro push themselves, physically and emotionally, through a series of endurance-based performance exercises. Rather than merely performing to camera, the band engages in raw, durational tasks that explore tension, release, and reconciliation, embodying the song’s themes of conflict, growth, and love hard-won.

Piers Dennis said, "The band wanted to celebrate the endurance of their relationship and I wanted to find a way to physically represent that. Something that encouraged them to actually process things they’ve been through together. Like an arty team-building day. Unashamedly inspired by Marina Abramovic’s work and approach, Steven Hoggett (a dream come true) and I worked together to design a series of very simple exercises rooted in repetition, endurance and collective support. Everyone had to commit entirely or each exercise would fail. These were not complicated things - but even holding people in an embrace for over three minutes is tough. You have to push through and emotions come out.

"This felt more like a documentary shoot than a music video. I’ve never left a shoot so

thrilled/moved by the results yet so unsure if we got what we needed - but making the

process as important as the result felt like the only way to go on this one."

