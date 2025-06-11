senckađ
Revving Hires James Lovelace as Vice President of Sales

11/06/2025
The experienced executive will lead efforts to scale revenue and penetrate multiple markets as the fintech platform expands

Revving, the fintech platform reshaping the financial infrastructure of adtech businesses, has appointed James Lovelace as its new vice president of sales.

With over 20 years’ experience in the marketing and media industry, James joins Revving at a time of rapid expansion. He will lead the charge on driving growth across multiple markets in the UK and EU, developing scalable sales strategies, heading up Revving’s business development issues and supporting client acquisition.

James brings extensive experience in tech scaleups, and has held senior positions at a range of high profile businesses, including Skimlinks, Ve Global and Soreto. Throughout his career, James has built and led high-performing sales teams, developed scalable sales strategies and driven multi-million-pound revenue growth for fast-growth SaaS, affiliate and programmatic businesses.

“James is a strategic sales leader and an active revenue generator, blending high-level sales strategy with hands-on deal-making to drive sustained business growth.” said Chris Pettit, co-founder and CEO of Revving. “He has been instrumental in winning leading global brands in previous roles, including Samsung, Adidas, H&M, and Under Armour, delivering exceptional sales performance and market expansion globally. We’re delighted to have him onboard at such an exciting time for Revving.”

James added, “I’ve admired Revving’s vision for transforming the digital media payment landscape for a good few years now, so it feels great to be part of the team, and help revolutionise the financial infrastructure up and down the supply chain. The company is in great shape, with a fantastic roster of clients, and I hope to play a significant role in driving the next stage of growth”.

v2.25.1