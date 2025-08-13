Reimagine the Business of Talent at the 4As Advancing Talent Conference

If you're serious about building a future-ready agency, one that thrives at the intersection of creativity, technology and people, then the 4As Advancing Talent Conference is one you don’t want to miss.

In an AI-driven age, where multigenerational teams must work in sync, both with each other and with transformative tools, talent is no longer just an HR concern. It’s a strategic business priority. Talent fuels creativity, innovation, client relationships and ultimately, performance. It’s the foundation of what we sell, how we differentiate and how we grow, and a shared responsibility across leadership, strategy, operations and culture.

And the way we attract, grow and retain our people must evolve accordingly. That’s precisely the focus of this year’s theme: ‘Reimagining the Business of Talent.’

“If we're supposed to be innovative agencies, why are we not finding innovative ways to bring in emerging talent and early career talent?” reflected David Peña, early careers recruiter, RPA Advertising who will be on one of the panels.

Hosted by the 4As, this half-day event will gather agency executives, talent leaders and futurists to tackle the most pressing questions shaping our workforce.

Expect big conversations around:

Understanding and managing the expectations of gen z professionals

Creating inclusive cultures that empower neurodiverse and next-gen thinkers

Building talent strategies that support creative excellence and sustainable growth

Inspiring and nurturing early-career talent and developing future leaders

“Middle management may be the most important role in the future of work. Now more than ever, they’re being asked to be both strategic and executional, while leading themselves and others through change. As our industry evolves rapidly with new technologies, so will the skills of our leaders in the middle. Time to listen closely and keep our ears to the ground with this group. Their development is table stakes to a healthy culture and a thriving future,” said Jerremy Howell, chief people officer, BarkleyOKRP who will be speaking at the conference.

4As CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland recently shared in an op-ed for Ad Age that culture, not AI, will define the next decade of agency success. He emphasised, “While AI will undoubtedly reshape how agencies work, culture will determine where people work, who stays, how bold ideas come to life and play a role in how clients evaluate agency relationships.”

Whether you're a C-suite leader shaping agency direction, a talent specialist navigating cultural transformation or an emerging leader passionate about what the future of work looks like in our industry, this conference offers the insights, inspiration and connections to help you explore what’s possible and lead with clarity.

To Shape the Future, Invest in People

Talent has been one of the key pillars at the 4As. The 4As Learning Institute provides professional development opportunities and training for agency professionals across all levels of expertise and discipline.

In a recent collaboration with Breaking and Entering Media and The BAM, the 4As produced 'Very F1rst Day', a video series of bite-sized advice from agency professionals to those just entering the industry. The 4As also launched ‘I'm New Here’, a growing community designed to help early-career talent build foundational knowledge, expand their networks and thrive.

The 4As are committed advocates, partners and active practitioners in shaping what the future of our industry demands. Investing in talent isn’t optional; it’s an imperative and the 4As are committed to leading that charge with purpose and action.

Because the future of talent is being written now. The only question is: Will you be in the room?

