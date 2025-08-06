4As Expands GenAI Resources to Help Agencies Navigate Creativity, Strategy and Growth

The White House's recently revealed AI Action Plan aims to accelerate adoption by limiting state regulations, but a near-unanimous Senate vote suggests strong bipartisan resistance to federal preemption.

Regardless of what unfolds next, agencies and industry professionals must be equipped to navigate the shift and partner with AI efficiently, ethically and responsibly. The 4As has been doubling down on its commitment to prepare agencies for a future shaped by artificial intelligence and driven by culture with a robust set of new GenAI resources, training, insights and guidance designed to help creative businesses move from curiosity to confidence.

“As AI accelerates change across the industry, these programs reflect a practical, agency-first approach to scaling generative AI with both creative and commercial integrity,” said 4As CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland.

TRAINING

Facilitator: Pedro Laboy

AI for Agency New Business

This new course from the 4As Learning Institute teaches agency growth leaders how to use AI to streamline prospecting, personalise outreach and accelerate pitch workflows, turning GenAI into a strategic asset for winning business.

GenAI Certification – New Cohort Open

The 4As flagship GenAI Certification for Advertising, offered in five two-hour sessions, is now enrolling its next cohort. The program gives agency professionals foundational knowledge and hands-on AI application across creativity, strategy, and client delivery rooted in advertising-specific use cases and ethical best practices.

An attendee from a past cohort said, “This course, in a very short window, takes you from AI novice to AI genius. Pedro's ability to build on the themes on a weekly basis allows you to feel more comfortable with AI and has you leaving the course thinking about developing your own tools.”

RESOURCES

NEW GenAI Maturity Model + Self-Assessment Tool​

Through a three-part blog series 'From Skeptic to Alchemist: A Practical Guide to AI Maturity for Agencies', the 4As offers a practical roadmap for agencies at every stage of AI adoption. The AI Maturity Model and accompanying self-assessment tool help leaders evaluate current capabilities and plan next steps in AI enablement across strategy, operations, and creative output.

The GenAI Blueprint: A Comprehensive Guide: 10 chapters that lead agencies through every phase of GenAI implementation

An essential framework for agencies, the GenAI Blueprint outlines how to implement GenAI across talent, tech and workflow. From pilot programs to governance structures, it's a clear guide for sustainable agency transformation. 4As members can access it for no charge here.

AI Legislation and Policy Tracker

With AI legislation evolving rapidly, the 4As is actively monitoring and advocating around emerging policy. The AI policy resource hub keeps agencies informed on regulations impacting data privacy, bias, transparency and creative IP.

While one of the focuses of the new White House AI Action Plan is on discouraging states from passing any AI regulation, the US Senate recently voted 99-1 against an amendment to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) to put a moratorium on states regulating AI. There appears to be some growing friction between the White House wanting to clear the field of any AI regulation, and states (both red and blue) wanting to preserve their ability to regulate AI as they see fit. The 4As will continue to monitor and provide guidance to members.

STUDY

The State of Generative AI Inside US Marketing Agencies – 2025

This recently released study conducted by the 4As and Forrester offers critical insights into how agencies are deploying GenAI, from internal efficiencies to client-facing innovation, and where the biggest opportunities and roadblocks lie. This report builds on the findings of the 2024 study. Download the 2025 report.

EVENT

StratFest 2025 – Adapt or Die

This year’s StratFest (October 7, NYC) explores what it means to co-partner with AI as a strategist. The theme, Adapt or Die, cuts to the heart of the strategist's evolving role in an AI-enhanced landscape, spotlighting real agency stories, tools and hybrid thinking in action.

​Register to attend here.

Why It Matters

As agencies move beyond experimentation into scaled adoption, the real competitive advantage lies not just in technology—but in the cultures, structures and talent models they build around it. The 4As GenAI portfolio gives agency leaders the playbooks and partnerships to make that shift real.

​Explore all GenAI programs and resources from the 4As.

