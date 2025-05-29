Final Deadline Approaches for 2025 Jay Chiat Awards for Strategic Excellence

The countdown is on: the final entry deadline for the 2025 Jay Chiat Awards for strategic excellence is Friday, June 13th.



Now in their 28th year, the Jay Chiat Awards, presented by the 4As, are among the most prestigious honours in the industry, recognising exceptional strategic insights. While many awards celebrate creativity and creative execution, few spotlight the strategy that fuels it. The Jay Chiat Awards do just that, honouring the bold thinking, sharp insights, and 'aha moments' that drive results and shape culture.

"A brand without a strategy is nothing more than disposable and avoidable clutter. The Jay Chiat Awards celebrate insights and ideas that cut through the noise to inspire the world's most successful campaigns," said Tim Maleeny, chief strategy officer and president, Quad Agency Services who serves as a head juror for 2025.



This year’s program recognises excellence across 12 categories, ranging from AI Strategy to Brand Pivot Strategy; from Healthcare Strategy to Gaming Strategy and more. Agencies may submit up to 10 entries, with fees set at $1,000 for 4As members and $1,100 for non-members. Submissions must have been in market at some point between January 1st, 2024 and December 31st, 2024 to be considered.

In an effort to elevate and spotlight the 'minds behind the magic,' the Jay Chiat Awards also offer agencies that have submitted case studies the opportunity to nominate strategists for two individual honours:



Emerging Strategist (1–5 years in strategy)



(1–5 years in strategy) Visionary Strategist (15+ years in strategy)



Self-nominations are welcome. Introduced in 2024, these nomination-based awards are free and open exclusively to agencies that have submitted entries to the Jay Chiat Awards. Nominations are due by Friday, June 27th.



Beyond recognition, the Jay Chiat Awards have long played a key role in shaping industry dialogue. A few winning case studies are often featured in StratFest, the 4As flagship strategy conference. The two events are complementary cornerstones in the strategy calendar.



Both events will take place in New York City this October:

Jay Chiat Awards Ceremony – October 6th, 2025



– October 6th, 2025 StratFest – October 7th, 2025



Registration is set to open in June.



As 4As CEO Justin Thomas-Copeland put it, “Strategy is the fuel of standout work. The Jay Chiat Awards exist to honour the strategic minds driving innovation across brands, agencies and culture.”



Agencies with impactful work from 2024 are encouraged to enter and nominate.



Enter by June 13th

Nominate by June 27th



For full details and submission guidelines, visit here.

