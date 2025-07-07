senckađ
2025 Jay Chiat Awards to Recognise Industry’s Brightest Minds

07/07/2025
Nominations Close July 18th, with winners to be celebrated at live award. Self-nominations are encouraged and there is no additional cost to nominate

The 4As is now accepting nominations for the Emerging Strategist and Visionary Strategist honours as part of the 2025 Jay Chiat Awards for strategic excellence. Now in their second year, these prestigious individual recognitions celebrate the strategists whose thinking shapes the most impactful work in advertising, marketing and media.

In addition to honouring the best strategic work across 12 categories, these individual awards shine a spotlight on the exceptional strategists driving innovation, differentiation and brand impact.

Eligibility

  • Emerging Strategist: For professionals with one to five years of experience in strategy, currently working at a US-based agency.
  • Visionary Strategist: For professionals with 15+ years of experience in strategy, currently working at a US-based agency.

Nominations are open exclusively to agencies that have submitted a case study to the 2025 Jay Chiat Awards. Self-nominations are encouraged and there is no additional cost to nominate.

Past Winners

In 2024, Hannah Schweitzer (TBWA\Chiat\Day) and Angela Rodriguez (almaDDB) were honoured as emerging strategist and visionary strategist, respectively, each recognised for their bold, innovative thinking and work. “These awards reflect a growing commitment to recognise not just the work, but the people who power it,” said Ann Rubin, 4As EVP of Marketing, Communications and Events.

Recognition of Winners

Winners of the Emerging Strategist, Visionary Strategist and all 12 Jay Chiat Award categories will be honoured at a live awards ceremony in New York City on October 6th, 2025. The event brings together the industry’s leading minds to celebrate strategic excellence and recognise the ideas that raise the bar.

The celebration continues the following day with StratFest, a dedicated conference for strategists exploring the future of strategy, culture, storytelling and beyond. Together, the Jay Chiat Awards and StratFest represent the advertising industry's most respected platform for elevating and celebrating strategy at every level.

Key Dates

  • Strategist Nomination Final Deadline: Friday, July 18th, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET
  • Awards Ceremony: October 6th, 2025, New York City
  • StratFest Conference: October 7th, 2025, New York City
