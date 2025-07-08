senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: The Pocket Brother

08/07/2025
45
Share
Score Production Music's Charlotte Ashton shares nostalgic travelling mix tapes

A recent clear out led to a dive into nostalgia when I came across a box of old cassette tapes, including some mix tapes created for me by my brother before I embarked on a year of travelling. In the late 1990s there were no mobile phones, AirPods or clever techy ways of accessing millions of songs whilst living out of a rucksack. Instead I was dependent upon my trusty Sony Walkman and the music I had selected to take on a handful of cassettes. The Pocket Brother was one of the cassettes that accompanied me on long train journeys across India, sunbathing on The Beach in Thailand and fruit picking in Australia.

The Pocket Brother was actually my brother's own music, which sadly has never made it onto Spotify, but another mix tape that he made, ‘Get Up and Get Down’, consists of tracks that are now available on Spotify - so even though my Walkman is no more, this playlist is now available for everyone to enjoy!

One track from the original Mix Tape is ‘Sense of Adventure’ by Matthew Sweet. This was a bonus track on the album '100% Fun + 16.66% Extra Fun' which had two bonus tracks on it, (which aren’t on Spotify).

Read more from Score Production Music here.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Score Production Music
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Score Production Music
NEW RELEASE: Score-307 Light Orchestral Whimsy
Matthew Moore and Paul Moore
08/07/2025
The Honesty Box
E4
08/07/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1