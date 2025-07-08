Radio LBB: The Pocket Brother

A recent clear out led to a dive into nostalgia when I came across a box of old cassette tapes, including some mix tapes created for me by my brother before I embarked on a year of travelling. In the late 1990s there were no mobile phones, AirPods or clever techy ways of accessing millions of songs whilst living out of a rucksack. Instead I was dependent upon my trusty Sony Walkman and the music I had selected to take on a handful of cassettes. The Pocket Brother was one of the cassettes that accompanied me on long train journeys across India, sunbathing on The Beach in Thailand and fruit picking in Australia.

The Pocket Brother was actually my brother's own music, which sadly has never made it onto Spotify, but another mix tape that he made, ‘Get Up and Get Down’, consists of tracks that are now available on Spotify - so even though my Walkman is no more, this playlist is now available for everyone to enjoy!

​One track from the original Mix Tape is ‘Sense of Adventure’ by Matthew Sweet. This was a bonus track on the album '100% Fun + 16.66% Extra Fun' which had two bonus tracks on it, (which aren’t on Spotify).

