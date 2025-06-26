Radio LBB: Indie Isn't Dead

I was at Kendal Calling festival, and I got into an argument with the rest of my group - they suggested that indie-rock music was dying. The era of pop, R&B, and EDM was upon us. They argued that the only ones still carrying the indie-rock torch were veterans like Kasabian or Catfish And The Bottlemen - essentially trying to argue that bands of four to five straight white guys with some bar chords and a dream were fading away like the elves of Middle-earth.

Dire need for investment in venues at the grassroots level aside, I strongly believe indie-rock is alive and kicking. I’d even go as far as to say that it was due for a resurgence. The Last Dinner Party won Best New Artist at the 2024 Brits, Sam Fender is selling out arenas, the indie scene is awash with exciting new acts like Luvcat and Chloe Slater, and Baebadoobe released one of the best indie-rock-infused albums of 2024. Furthermore, indie and rock sensibilities are sprinkled across many of the top 40. It might not be at its mid-2000s peak, but the tinder box has started smoking. Not to mention, Blur AND Pulp have both released new albums, and Oasis are touring: the ageing horsemen of the indie apocalypse hath returned!

Indie rock is more diverse now, both in artists and sound, and it’s had 20 years of new influences to draw from. In my view, it’s only a matter of time before the cycle of trends brings it back into the spotlight.