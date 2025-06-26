senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Music & Sound in association withJungle Studios
Group745

Radio LBB: Indie Isn't Dead

26/06/2025
5
Share
String and Tins' junior music supervisor, Matt Saunders-Davies' playlist argues that indie rock is far from dead, spotlighting the genre’s ongoing evolution, rising new acts, and imminent resurgence in popular culture

I was at Kendal Calling festival, and I got into an argument with the rest of my group - they suggested that indie-rock music was dying. The era of pop, R&B, and EDM was upon us. They argued that the only ones still carrying the indie-rock torch were veterans like Kasabian or Catfish And The Bottlemen - essentially trying to argue that bands of four to five straight white guys with some bar chords and a dream were fading away like the elves of Middle-earth.

Dire need for investment in venues at the grassroots level aside, I strongly believe indie-rock is alive and kicking. I’d even go as far as to say that it was due for a resurgence. The Last Dinner Party won Best New Artist at the 2024 Brits, Sam Fender is selling out arenas, the indie scene is awash with exciting new acts like Luvcat and Chloe Slater, and Baebadoobe released one of the best indie-rock-infused albums of 2024. Furthermore, indie and rock sensibilities are sprinkled across many of the top 40. It might not be at its mid-2000s peak, but the tinder box has started smoking. Not to mention, Blur AND Pulp have both released new albums, and Oasis are touring: the ageing horsemen of the indie apocalypse hath returned!

Indie rock is more diverse now, both in artists and sound, and it’s had 20 years of new influences to draw from. In my view, it’s only a matter of time before the cycle of trends brings it back into the spotlight.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from String and Tins
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from String and Tins
Big Arch
McDonald's
18/06/2025
Study Tips
Samsung Galaxy
08/05/2025
Laundry Tips
Samsung Galaxy
08/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1