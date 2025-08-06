Boldy Embrace Back to School Season with Netflix and NYX

NYX Professional Makeup is partnering with Netflix to celebrate the Season 2 premiere of Wednesday with a limited-edition capsule collection featuring four makeup products inspired by unique characters from the show’s universe.



Set at the iconic Nevermore Academy, the new campaign reimagines the back-to-school moment as a celebration of fearless self-expression. Created in collaboration with GUT Amsterdam, the campaign blends pop culture with bold beauty, encouraging students to 'Never Apologise for Being Yourself.' This powerful message invites them to embrace the new school year with confidence and authenticity.

Inspired by Tim Burton’s aesthetic take on the series, the campaign channels cinematic flair, visual edge, and emotional storytelling. It taps into the rituals of getting ready, transforming them into a call to own your uniqueness and wear it proudly. The hero film, set in the academy’s legendary gothic halls, features a diverse, expressive cast embracing their fiercest selves, encouraging the audience to make their mark, stand out, and show up as nothing less than exactly who they are from the very first school bell.

The campaign will run in France across social, digital, and retail platforms, featuring activations that highlight individual stories of transformation and style. Influencers from beauty, fashion, and fandom communities will bring these looks to life, each showcasing their version of a 'killer first day' face. NYX Professional Makeup is also collaborating with makeup artists and creatives to reimagine back-to-school routines as moments of artistic self-declaration.

