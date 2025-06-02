senckađ
news
REBEL Welcomes Danny Sangra

02/06/2025
Danny Sangra's most recent commercial clients include The Michelin Hotel Guide, Mercedes Benz and Innocent

REBEL has announced a new signing in the form of the effortlessly cool, calm and deadpan Danny Sangra.

A graduate of Central St Martins, as well as an established illustrator, Danny is a director overflowing with vision, style and wit, he works across commercials, music videos and feature films and has built up a stellar client list across all genres.

His most recent commercial clients include The Michelin Hotel Guide, Mercedes Benz and Innocent. Danny brings his effortlessly charming and funny style to celebrity projects too, with his unique,‘behind the royal curtain’ look at life on set with the cast of The Crown and his Vogue Nike work with Maria Sharapova. His fashion film portfolio includes work for high end brands such as Balenciaga, Miu Miu and Adidas.

So why REBEL? For Danny, “Everything about REBEL is exactly what I’ve been looking for. It’s the perfect fit in terms of ethos, and in terms of the other talent on the roster, plus has the added bonus of being part of an established brand with ROGUE.”

According to Danny, he has famously never won a Cannes Lion or made Forbes 30 Under 30 - despite being the right age for most of the decade and despite multiple Vimeo Staff Picks! And he’s proudly maintained a flawless record of being politely passed over by the Academy/BAFTA/SXSW. His debut feature, ‘Goldbricks in Bloom’, notably did not premiere at Sundance.

Why Danny for REBEL? Charlie Roberson, Rogue head of talent and REBEL EP commented, “Danny is all the things REBEL stands for. He is creative first and foremost. That creativity manifests in many ways. Through art, through fashion, entertainment and branded. He is both anti establishment and part of the status quo. You can't put Danny in a box. Which is what makes him a REBEL. The disruptor that makes waves in all the right ways. And he does it all with a wicked sense of humour.”

