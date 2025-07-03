Amazon Web Services Takes Dynamic Journey to Showcase Customer Innovations

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has launched its new global campaign 'AWS is How,' created in collaboration with London-based agency Hijinks. This marks the first major global AWS campaign since 2023, and showcases how leading companies are revolutionising its industries using AWS cloud solutions. The campaign debuted in the United States on June 17th, and will be followed by a UK launch, and will expand to nine more markets. It will run through Q1 2026 across television, social media, and out of home.



Directed by Sam Brown through Rogue Films, the ads use movement to take viewers on a dynamic journey up a building where each floor showcases a different level of customer innovation from brands including BMW, Epic Games, and Formula 1. The ad was shot in a modular format that could be tailored to different audiences or regions by swapping in different rooms.

The concept came to life using a motion control camera that could be programmed to create precise, repeatable movements - seamlessly transitioning from BMW’s autonomous parking technology to Epic Game’s ability to deliver smooth gameplay for millions. For the week-long production that took place in Prague, the art department constructed eight distinctive sets. In addition to A-list director Sam, the crew included DOP Franz Lustig, who crafted the perfect lighting for the spot.

​Tamryn Kerr and Marc Allenby, co-founders and chief creative officers at Hijinks, said, “'AWS is How' positions AWS as the answer to how so many amazing businesses are innovating. The campaign is the culmination of an incredible transatlantic co-creation working with the AWS team. Working with the formidable Sam Brown and the Rogue team to bring this to life was a dream come true.”

