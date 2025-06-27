Rogue Films Celebrates Craft and Community with Short Film Showcase at All is Joy

On a balmy evening in Soho, Rogue Films hosted an intimate short film screening at the atmospheric All is Joy, the area’s now-iconic creative venue. The event spotlighted three distinctive short films from the company’s 2024 slate: 'Worst. Experience. Ever.' by Alex Boutell, 'Opal of the West' by Charlie Watts, and 'We Are All Artists' by Simon Ratigan.

While each film varied in style and tone, a common thread united them: the ritual of living, and the ritual of making films. Whether through surreal fiction or character-driven documentary, all three shorts challenged audiences to reconsider their grasp on reality and human connection.





A Trifecta of Perspectives

Alex’s 'Worst. Experience. Ever.' was the only fictional piece of the night. Inspired by the immersive, cult-favourite theatre show ‘You Me Bum Bum Train’, the film plays with disorientation, post-COVID discomfort and the surreal possibility of never leaving the performance. “What if you didn’t know when the immersive experience ended?” Alex questioned during the Q&A, moderated by LBB’s Olivia Atkins. This was very much the premise of the film, with Alex drawing from the disorienting backdrop of Brexit, the pandemic, and global conflict. The film becomes a Kafkaesque reflection of modern existence – one that Alex confessed felt uncomfortably real when he later found himself working in a kiosk in the real-life theatre experience and was then confronted by a former boss. Life imitating art.





Worst. Experience. Ever.





In contrast, 'Opal of the West' sees Charlie Watts turn his lens to the overlooked lives of Northern Blackpool. Shot as a documentary and on film, the short introduces viewers to the tapestry of characters – locals in pubs, small business owners, and community leaders – whom Charlie met through time spent without cameras, earning trust before documenting anything. “We weren’t making ‘Benefits Street’,” he explained. “This wasn’t poverty porn. These were real people with dreams and regrets, who deserved to be seen for more than their circumstances.”

'We Are All Artists' by Simon Ratigan (who was unable to attend the screening) took a more singular focus, profiling beach artist Bill Bartlett in Polzeath. Documenting his quiet artistic process and motivations, the film offered a meditation on creativity as a daily practice and form of personal resilience.





The Power of the Short Form

Beyond simply premiering three beautifully-crafted works, the screening was also a reflection of Rogue Films’ commitment to fostering creativity outside of commercial briefs. As part of its ongoing initiative, the production company funds and distributes three short films a year – providing a rare and vital platform for directors to experiment, tell personal stories, and push their craft.





Opal of the West.





The discussion post screening dug into both the thematic development and production hurdles of short filmmaking. For Alex, the journey from script to screen was fraught with uncertainty and curiosity, particularly with how it would be received post-pandemic: “I was nervous, but I felt the audience connected with it in the right way,” he shared. For Charlie, the biggest challenge was distilling dozens of compelling characters into one coherent narrative. “We had about four different versions of the film in the edit,” he laughed. “But because it wasn’t made for a brand or a brief, we felt free to give even fleeting characters their moment.





”Making Shorts for the Right Reasons

When asked about advice for aspiring filmmakers, Charlie offered a grounded perspective: “Make a short film for the love of it, not because you expect it to unlock a job or award. You’ll get better by doing, and if the work resonates, that’s a bonus.”

We Are All Artists.





As 'Worst. Experience. Ever.', 'Opal of the West', and 'We Are All Artists' continue to travel through the festival circuit, the screening at All is Joy stood as a proud checkpoint in their journey – a celebration of personal filmmaking, community storytelling, and the directors who keep pushing the form forward.

And for Rogue Films, it’s a clear signal of intent: this is a production house committed to artistry and craft, that’s invested in stories that reflect the world back to us.