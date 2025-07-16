RE:CHEMISTRY Flips the Script on Fossil-Based Products with Bold New Identity

Branding and design agency NOT Wieden+Kennedy have unveiled a new look and positioning for RE:CHEMISTRY, the breakthrough technology from GFBiochemicals. Co-founded by former Arsenal footballer Mathieu Flamini in 2013, the company is a leader in creating safe, sustainable and high-performing natural alternatives to the harmful fossil-based ingredients used in everyday products, from paints to shampoos.

The firm approached NOT Wieden+Kennedy to collaborate on their brand visuals and assert ownership as an established leader in the rapidly growing industry of renewable chemistry, and now proudly unveil a new name and brand identity for its flagship product.

To encapsulate how RE:CHEMISTRY offers a new way of thinking about the everyday products in our world – turning them on their head with a complicated-yet-simple solution to their chemical make-up, and offering change on a huge scale – NOT Wieden+Kennedy introduced the idea of the ‘flip’ as the central thought to the product’s visual identity.

Notable ways this manifests are in the logo quite literally flipped on its head; upside down typography; a writing style that explores words with opposite meaning; and the use of flipped imagery of everyday products and natural scenes featured prominently on the RE:CHEMISTRY website and in other communications.

The primary brand colour of vibrant pink further emphasises difference and opposites, as a unique choice in an industry known for focusing on the blues and greens typically associated with nature.

Meanwhile, the name of RE:CHEMISTRY was chosen as both a literal description of what the technology does - reformulating products - and asserting ownership of its place in the industry.

Mathieu Flamini, co-founder and CEO, GFBiochemicals, commented, “We are delighted with the work, and our identity that will proudly represent us as we continue our aim of ending chemical pollution in consumer products. It’s a visual concept that demands your attention, and communicates the powerful change RE:CHEMISTRY can have on products and, in turn, the world. At GFBiochemicals, we have always believed that chemistry can change our lives for the better, and we're proud to be able to present RE:CHEMISTRY, a vibrant brand that reflects this radical optimism.”

​Adam Rix, head of NOT Wieden+Kennedy, commented, “When we first spoke to Mathieu, we were inspired by the power their company had to completely change everything we use everyday for the better – for people, and for the planet. We challenged ourselves to tell that story of change in the most simple and compelling way possible, whilst purposefully steering clear of the tropes of the category. Perhaps most importantly, we wanted to create an identity that gave people hope for the impact the right kind of chemistry can have on our future.”

Visit the product website, re-chemistry.com to see the branding in situ, and visit notwk.london to learn more about the design and branding agency.

