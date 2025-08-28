Purpose Disruptors: Reimagining Advertising Dublin

On 12th September 2025, Purpose Disruptors will bring together marketing and advertising leaders, changemakers, world builders, and creative visionaries for a transformative morning at the Irish Museum of Modern Art (IMMA).

The event is part of Purpose Disruptors’ work to reimagine the advertising industry for a future that is thriving, sustainable and working in harmony with nature.

Join for a morning of inspiration, reflection and community.

Where? The Johnston Suite, Irish Museum of Modern Art (in person only)

When: 8:00-10.30am, September 12th

Tickets: Free but limited. Sign up here.

​

AGENDA

Welcome (8.00am- 8.30am)

Tea & coffee

Part One / Inspiration (8.30am-9.15am)

A conversation with Jon Alexander, author of ‘Citizens: Why the Key to Fixing Everything is All of Us’.

Part Two / Change In Action (9.15am-10.15am)

The story of the Good Life 2030 Ireland campaign. Hear reflections from some of the team who collaborated on the project:

​David Coffey, creative director, THINKHOUSE​

​Derwin Myers, senior strategist, Folk VML​

​Kerrie Patten, media experience director, Havas Media Ireland

A discussion on the highlights of a ‘Good Life’ Industry Leaders Roundtable.

​



Jon Alexander: Think “Citizen Not Consumer”

Jon Alexander spent the first decade of his career in advertising. He argues that replacing the idea of humans as consumers is not just a matter of changing a word; it requires a total shift in mindset which could transform the industry. He will challenge some of the frameworks that have sat at the heart of marketing and advertising for decades.





Good Life 2030 Ireland

​Good Life 2030 saw the Irish advertising industry unite to launch its first national large-scale alternative Black Friday campaign, challenging high-consumption culture. Titled ‘Less Buying, More Being’, it promotes a vision of well-being focused on connection, encouraging citizens to embrace experiences that support connection to self, to others and to nature.

Speakers at the event will share behind the scenes of the Good Life 2030 Ireland campaign, which was funded by Creative Ireland and created by 10 collaborating agencies (Bonfire, CORE, Droga5, Folk VML, Havas, Publicis Dublin, The Public House, THINKHOUSE, TBWA/Bolt and Verve/Showrunner).

Through these stories, attendees will explore how to rewrite the next chapter in advertising’s story - one of resilience, that works in harmony with our natural world.

​Tickets available here.

