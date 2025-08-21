Mick McCarthy Finds Redemption in Heineken 0.0 Ad

Mick McCarthy, former Republic of Ireland international captain and manager, is the star of a new Heineken 0.0 promotion, a ‘redemption’ story that comes with a pint on the house.



Heineken 0.0 teams with Mick to celebrate a promotion offering a complimentary pint of refreshing Heineken 0.0 (from now until 14th September) in participating pubs nationwide. Heineken 0.0 teamed up with agency partner THINKHOUSE to create a playful, dramatic, noir-inspired promotional film in which Mike channels his inner Humphrey Bogart and gives a rare, playful nod to one of Irish sport’s most talked-about moments.



In a bold, cinematic twist, Mike, whose legend tier status both on and offline has kept him firmly in the spotlight, steps into a suspense-filled film noir, laced with the quick wit and dry humour fans know and love.

The creative sees Heineken 0.0 lean into entertainment-led storytelling to connect with audiences. Classic film noir hallmarks run through the piece; dramatic moody, high-contrast lighting, sharp shadows, and a timeless style that humorously brings to life a story of redemption.

Now fans are invited to join Mick by redeeming a complimentary pint of Heineken 0.0 in participating pubs nationwide. Fans can redeem a complimentary pint of Heineken 0.0 here.



Speaking about the partnership, Mark Noble, marketing manager at Heineken Ireland added, “We are incredibly proud to partner with Mick McCarthy, a true sporting legend. At HEINEKEN Ireland, we believe the best moments are the ones that bring people together. This partnership is all about redemption and connection, enjoyed with a refreshing pint of Heineken 0.0 all delivered with a laugh along the way. Who better to front it than a living legend giving the people what they want.”



Mick McCarthy said, “I was delighted when Heineken 0.0 invited me to appear in this ad not just because Heineken 0.0 is my brand of choice, but because the script had me laughing straight away. It’s not every day you get handed a role with a bit of drama and a wink of humour, so I thought, why not? I had a great time filming with Heineken 0.0. The noir style gave it all a brilliant atmosphere and I think people will enjoy the subtle humour. If it gives them a reason to smile while raising a glass of Heineken 0.0, then that’s a win in my book.”

