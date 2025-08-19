GOAL NextGen Launches Powerful Storytelling Game ‘Cards for Humanity'

GOAL NextGen has launched ‘Cards for Humanity’, a powerful new storytelling game designed to create deeper connections and spark meaningful conversations across audiences.

Co-created with GOAL’s newly established Connection Council - a collective of cultural innovators, artists, and activists - and their PR and creative agency THINKHOUSE, the game represents a fresh model of co-creation and brand storytelling with purpose. It is the latest milestone in a multi-year campaign by GOAL NextGen to inspire active global citizenship in Ireland and beyond.

A Game That Connects, Not Divides

Unlike traditional party games, ‘Cards for Humanity’ asks players to explore shared values, memories, and hopes for the future through simple, thought-provoking prompts. It’s designed for use at home, at live events, or as part of campaigns where sparking human connection is key.

Best of all: it’s digital-first and free to download, offering accessibility and scale for communities, organisations, and brands that want to host their own “moments of connection.”

Co-Creation with Cultural Voices

The creative direction of Cards for Humanity was shaped by GOAL NextGen’s Connection Council, a hand-picked group of cultural leaders working at the intersection of storytelling and social impact:

Leon Diop, founder of Black and Irish

Melanie Lynch, founder of Our Story & HerStory

Gaff, founder of storytelling collective Seanchoíche

Ayesha Syeddah, community manager at GORM Media

Tebi Rex, acclaimed hip hop duo

Together, they crafted the game’s prompts and championed its core message of empathy, equality, and connection.

Marketing with Meaning

“This is one of the most meaningful collaborations we’ve worked on,” said Victoria Walshe, global citizenship programme manager at GOAL. “In a time of deep division, Cards for Humanity offers a joyful, accessible way to build empathy, spark dialogue, and inspire active citizenship. It’s a reminder that the best campaigns start with authentic conversation.”

How It Works

Each card features a simple but powerful question designed to unlock stories and reflection. Examples include:

What three values matter most to you and why?

Describe a smell that reminds you of your childhood.

What aspects of today's society give you hope for a brighter future?

Whether played casually or embedded into a campaign, ‘Cards for Humanity’ is a flexible, interactive tool for any audience seeking deeper engagement and authentic storytelling.

Join the Movement

The game is free to download now here.

