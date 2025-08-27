Heineken Elevates Electric Picnic 2025 with Heineken Studio and All-Irish Lineup

After an epic debut last year, Heineken is raising the bar again in 2025 as a key partner of Electric Picnic again this year. Expect an all-Irish line up, a fresh new beer garden and beer foam tops from its Heineken Studio. As Electric Picnic welcomes 80,000 festival goers each day over the weekend, Heineken® House will be the go-to spot this year from daytime chill outs to all night dancing.

Introducing Heineken studio



Making its Irish debut at Electric Picnic, Heineken Studio is a complete game changer for beer lovers looking for a fresh experience and a bit of experimentation. An innovative playground where festival goers can enjoy a cold Heineken with a refreshing twist - a signature flavoured foam top that gently infuses exciting tastes into every pour. Across the weekend, festival-goers can sample two exclusive flavours - with a third limited-edition flavour dropping on Saturday.

Heineken X Emporium



To celebrate the launch of Heineken Studio in Ireland, Heineken has once again teamed up with Irish streetwear designers Emporium. This year's collab sees the release of brand new limited edition tees for 2025. The tees will be available to pick up complimentary at Heineken House on a first come, first served basis on Saturday afternoon between 1pm and 2pm. Get down early to avoid disappointment as these coveted tees are expected to fly with last year’s drop being snapped up in minutes. A small number will also be available at Emporium’s Drury Street store after the festival.

The lineup

Heineken House will once again champion homegrown talent with an all-Irish lineup across the weekend. Over the three days there will be a full lineup of local talent including Nicole Weldon, Caz, Maria Lawlor, Ceese b2b God Knows and Cody Wong. Expect big beats, breakthrough talent and unforgettable performances - a true celebration of Irish music culture.

A festival playground like no other Heineken House lands at Stradbally with a fully upgraded build boasting mesmerizing lighting displays and immersive production elements. This year also welcomes a brand new beer garden, the perfect spot for festival goers to soak up the festival buzz while sipping a perfectly chilled pint of Heineken®.

Michelle Rowley, senior brand manager, HEINEKEN Ireland, "We’re so excited to bring back Heineken House for its second year at Electric Picnic. It was important for us to bring something completely fresh to the space this year and Heineken Foam Tops from our Heineken Studio will give festival goers something completely unexpected. Our partnership with Emporium felt so true to the brand last year and there was such incredible demand for the limited edition tees, it’s great to be partnering with them again this year to unveil a new design for 2025. The full Irish lineup will always be integral to Heineken House, there’s so much amazing talent in Irish music at the moment, it’s a privilege to use our platform to spotlight it. Heineken® House is not to be missed this year!"

